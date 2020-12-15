METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: East's Dom Drent gets acclimated to Northwest Iowa basketball

“I want to make sure my opponent scores as little as possible or not at all,” Drent said. “Defense is not just a single person. I do get beat, and I want to limit the times I get beat. Being able to bother a defender and making them uncomfortable, that’s what I like to do.

“Defense is always something I’ve taken pride in,” Drent added. “Even back during my junior year, I always took the best guy on the court and sometimes I’d get a little break. That kept me prepared for it. I’ll continue to take pride in my defense.”

Vanderloo said that Drent is the Black Raiders’ best defender.

“I mean, when you have a young man out there that takes the defense end seriously and has the ability to play it, it just, it makes your team better. And then when he's doing it, it's contagious, and it makes everyone around him better. So when he's in the game, which is a lot, our defensive effort is better.”

Drent also has a goal on the offensive end of the floor.

Entering Tuesday’s game against North (which finished after Journal press time), Drent needed 50 points to get to 1,000 career points.