METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Foster's move from soccer to football has paid off for Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley's Evan Foster has played sports that both go by the name football — the one that's played on a pitch and the other one that has goalposts.
The sport Foster first played was soccer. By his eighth-grade year, he wasn't enjoying the sport as much. It wasn't as fun for him.
So his sophomore season, Foster decided to switch to football and joined the Dakota Valley football team.
It didn't take Foster long to find a role as his experience as a soccer player helped him land a spot as a kicker for the Panthers.
Foster's role has grown each season since. He became a key defensive back for the Panthers beginning last season and he's become a weapon on offense as a receiver this season.
The transition paid off because Foster is having a lot of fun on the football field with Dakota Valley, which is 6-3 overall and the No. 4 seed in the Class A playoffs when it hosts Madison at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
"I started out not good on defense and offense. It's just been practice, working during the summer hours, going to the field, throwing the ball around, running routes," said Foster, the Journal's Metro Athlete of the Week. "It's progressed to something where you can do it during games and have a lot of fun and score a touchdown. I'm hoping we can finish the year off with a win."
Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul has enjoyed watching Foster's progression as a football player.
"Every year he's picked up a different role and has excelled," VanDenHul said. "We don't ask him to lead on offense but defensively, he's in the right spot. Safeties, along with linebackers, are the quarterbacks of the defense. He has to make those adjustments in games and know the certain looks. He has to make the call and we rely on him on that side of it."
While kicking came the easiest for Foster, his play on the defensive side of the ball garners the most attention.
After finishing with 29 tackles and an interception in his first significant time in the defensive backfield last season, the 6-foot-1 Foster is third on the team in tackles (43) and leads the team with six interceptions.
"He has a nose for the ball. He is in good positions all of the time and he's got a lot of experience there," VanDenHul said. "He's exceeded all expectations and he's picked up where he left off last year. He puts himself in a good position to make a play. He does a good job in run support and is in the right position in the passing game."
Foster said being 6-1 helps a lot. But the tall safety also spends plenty of time watching film, which helps him be in the right position.
He's used that knowledge to trick some quarterbacks into throwing the ball his way.
"I do that quite a bit actually. It's a lot of fun actually and it can be a gamechanger," Foster said. "I just read the (quarterback's) eyes, his body movements. I back-peddle to the spot where I believe he is going to throw it. I watch quite a bit of film and notice what they do. If they look to a side and tend to throw there, I notice that during film."
On offense, Foster is second on the team in scoring with 57 points, behind only Kobey June's 74 points.
Most of those points come from Foster's leg. He's 5-of-8 on field goals and 18-of-20 on point after attempts.
Foster said he believes he has a range from 40 to 45 yards.
"My practice range, I did some kicking camps earlier in the year and the longest was a 57-yard field goal. During practice, a range of 50 to 52 yards," Foster said. "I am fully confident in the 45-yardish range. It was a relatively easy transition (from soccer) because I kept the same form. I did tweak it a bit. It's easy to transition for anyone looking to transition."
It's also Foster's punting and kickoff duties that VanDenHul relies on. Foster is averaging 34.8 yards per punt with a long of 58 this season.
"He's really boomed a few for us. What we ask him to do sometimes is pin them to the sidelines, 35 yards and no return. It's not so much about the length, but the height and the direction to limit returns," VanDenHul said. "Same thing on kickoffs. He's put some in the end zone but he's also popped some up when we've needed and we've recovered them. Kicking it to the 25 and recovering those are huge. It's a strong point of his game."
Twenty-four of the 57 points Foster has scored have been on touchdowns as he's taken on a bigger role as a receiver.
Foster only has five receptions this season, which is also tied for the team-high for a Dakota Valley team that has only thrown it 44 times.
Out of those five catches, Foster has scored on four of those and one of the touchdowns went for 62 yards. Foster has 165 yards receiving for an average of 33 yards per catch.
"We don't pass much, but we hope when we do, we are scoring touchdowns on it," VanDenHul said. "That's kind of the case with our stats. We want him in there. He's a good blocker, he's smart and he's where he needs to be. That's what you look for. Do what we ask and he's done that."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Ashton VerDoorn, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: In the Warriors' Class 3A playoff game against Denison-Schleswig, the senior wide receiver caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown with a long of 79 yards. He leads the team with 458 yards receiving.
Taylor Drent, East: The Black Warriors junior middle hitter had 11 kills and seven blocks in the Class 5A regional semifinal win over North last week.
