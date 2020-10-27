METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Foster's move from soccer to football has paid off for Dakota Valley

"I do that quite a bit actually. It's a lot of fun actually and it can be a gamechanger," Foster said. "I just read the (quarterback's) eyes, his body movements. I back-peddle to the spot where I believe he is going to throw it. I watch quite a bit of film and notice what they do. If they look to a side and tend to throw there, I notice that during film."

On offense, Foster is second on the team in scoring with 57 points, behind only Kobey June's 74 points.

Most of those points come from Foster's leg. He's 5-of-8 on field goals and 18-of-20 on point after attempts.

Foster said he believes he has a range from 40 to 45 yards.

"My practice range, I did some kicking camps earlier in the year and the longest was a 57-yard field goal. During practice, a range of 50 to 52 yards," Foster said. "I am fully confident in the 45-yardish range. It was a relatively easy transition (from soccer) because I kept the same form. I did tweak it a bit. It's easy to transition for anyone looking to transition."

It's also Foster's punting and kickoff duties that VanDenHul relies on. Foster is averaging 34.8 yards per punt with a long of 58 this season.