METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Heelan's Ella Skinner reaches 1,000-point milestone

SIOUX CITY — Ella Skinner was a bit disappointed that she didn’t reach the 1,000-point mark in a win over West on Dec. 16.
But the disappointment wasn’t because she didn’t reach 1,000 points, it was why she didn’t.
Skinner had a double-double in the game with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the 68-54 win. However, she was 5-of-9 from the free throw line, leaving her just short of 1,000 points.
It didn’t take long for Skinner to reach 1,000 points in Bishop Heelan’s next girls’ basketball game four days later when the Crusaders beat Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 50-29.
Skinner finished with 28 points, easily reaching 1,000 career points.
“It was really cool and it was super meaningful,” Skinner said. “It was always a dream of mine and I didn’t know if I could actually do it. I was mainly disappointed I didn’t get it during the West game because I missed some free throws. I still got it and it was very memorable.”
Focusing on those missed free throws shows the attention that Skinner puts into her game.
Last season, Skinner was a first-team All-State selection after she helped lead the Crusaders to a semifinal showing at the state tournament. She finished the season averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
This season, Skinner is averaging 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, which has helped Heelan to a 4-2 record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 3A.
“She put the time in, especially in the offseason. She lives in the gym and loves basketball and it couldn’t happen to a better kid,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “In the first two, three years, we used her in the block and now she is the type of player that can step out and make shots.
“She understands the makeup of the team. She’s not only worked on her shot but worked a lot on ballhandling skills.”
Skinner’s numbers may be about the same with a slight uptick in points scored so far but there is definitely a difference in how she’s played this season.
Instead of focusing her play on the block this season, Skinner has been able to expand her game with a smooth jump shot. Last season she had 10 3-pointers all of last season. Through six games this season, Skinner leads a Heelan team, which has knocked down 37 3-pointers, with 10 3’s on 21 attempts (47.6 percent), matching last season’s total already.
It’s something the Wayne State College recruit wanted to work on since she knew she needed to hit more jump shots at the next level.
Still, she’s even surprised about how well she’s shooting from behind the arc so far.
“It was something I didn’t know if I could do but I wanted 40 percent 3-point shooting,” Skinner said. “(After my sophomore year), I worked on it a lot and I didn’t improve that much. I worked on it even more and it’s almost a mental thing now. I wanted to improve my dribbling because in college I will be more of a guard and then I thought that if I could shoot the three, it would be harder to defend me.”
Even Koolstra is a bit surprised about how well Skinner is shooting from behind the arc. Pleasantly surprised.
“I knew she put the time in on the shot over the summer,” Koolstra said. “I think she’s just motivated and has a lot of confidence and every time she shoots it, she thinks it’s going in.”
Koolstra leans on Skinner off the court, too, and said she’s a great leader.
“She’s vocal and encourages her teammates. The coaches see it whether it’s in a group text or in practice or in the locker room,” Koolstra said. “She’s encouraging other players. She’s just one of those girls that is great in the classroom, great on the court and she’s got a lot of respect from her teammates. She’s one of those kids that you want to have on your team.”
Skinner’s leadership and play has Heelan on a four-game winning streak going into the Christmas play and she thinks the team can continue this solid play into 2020.
“I think we can be state championship good if we really get our offense down and defense down,” Skinner said. “Once we get everything figured out, I think we will be hard to beat.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Paul Bruns, Dakota Valley: The junior scored 44 points in a win over Canton last week. The 44 points is a single-game program record for Dakota Valley.
Nick Walter, North: The junior 120-pounder picked up his 100th win this season and went undefeated this past weekend for the Stars.