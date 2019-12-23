METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Heelan's Ella Skinner reaches 1,000-point milestone

“It was something I didn’t know if I could do but I wanted 40 percent 3-point shooting,” Skinner said. “(After my sophomore year), I worked on it a lot and I didn’t improve that much. I worked on it even more and it’s almost a mental thing now. I wanted to improve my dribbling because in college I will be more of a guard and then I thought that if I could shoot the three, it would be harder to defend me.”

Even Koolstra is a bit surprised about how well Skinner is shooting from behind the arc. Pleasantly surprised.

“I knew she put the time in on the shot over the summer,” Koolstra said. “I think she’s just motivated and has a lot of confidence and every time she shoots it, she thinks it’s going in.”

Koolstra leans on Skinner off the court, too, and said she’s a great leader.

“She’s vocal and encourages her teammates. The coaches see it whether it’s in a group text or in practice or in the locker room,” Koolstra said. “She’s encouraging other players. She’s just one of those girls that is great in the classroom, great on the court and she’s got a lot of respect from her teammates. She’s one of those kids that you want to have on your team.”