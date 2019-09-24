SIOUX CITY -- Jackson Thompson has never felt like he's had to be out on the golf course. He doesn't feel forced or pressured to go out on the course and work on his game.
But Thompson is still out on the course constantly because he that's where he wants to be. It's a place Thompson enjoys being and that's what makes golf easy and fun for the Bishop Heelan senior.
Thompson makes the game look easy, too.
He's led the team in scoring average the last three seasons and he's having his best season yet. In seven 18-hole rounds, Thompson has a 72.71 scoring average, the fourth-best scoring average this fall.
"This year, I got off to a bit of a slow start and I'm playing well lately," said Thompson, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week. "I am just playing as well as I can to help the team out as much as possible."
Thompson had his best week of the season last week when he won the high school boys city championship for the second-straight season with a 73 and then followed that up with a 69 in Le Mars two days later.
Bishop Heelan coach Andy Foster said there are two reasons he's such a good golfer - he's mentally tough and he's driven as a golfer.
"I think he's one of the more mentally tough golfers I've been around. He comes up with the plan for the course. We've talked about strategies and he will stick with them," Foster said. "He's mentally tough and he's driven. He's the equivalent to a gym rat because he's always out on the course. He does so much more than I ask him."
Thompson, who has offers from South Dakota, Creighton and Northwestern College, wasn't Heelan's top golfer from day one, though. He's been on varsity since his freshman season and but he didn't have the best score with an average of 85.14 through seven rounds. Still, he was Heelan's No. 2 golfer that season in terms of average.
After his freshman season, Thompson made his commitment to golf. He started playing in different amateur tournaments in the area along with youth tournaments in Des Moines, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Minneapolis.
"He started playing against better competition," Foster said. "He was golfing all spring, all summer leading into the fall season. He tested himself against better competition and that springboarded his push that sophomore year to accomplish what he did."
Thompson's scoring average dropped to 76.64 as a sophomore in 11 18-hole rounds, the best on the team, and had a low of 71.
While the better competition over the summer helped Thompson improve his game, he also changed his swing that summer.
"Going against the best competition possible, it's what helps you in pressure situations. You want the pressure to feel normal," Thompson said. "I also did a big swing change and that helped. I changed from a draw to a cut. You have to change a lot of things to do that. I did it for better control. I didn't need more distance, I needed as much control as possible."
Thompson has found other things to improve on since that summer and each season his scoring average drops. As a junior, Thompson had a 74.00 18-hole average in eight rounds with a low of 68. This season he has the scoring average of 72.71.
"He has gone to a handful of different guys that specialize, whether it's a pitch shot or a long ball. He studies the game," Foster said. "If you have some info to give him, he will listen to it. He really looks up to guys that can help. He also understands hole management and how you play against yourself and the field and how you don't let one hole defy your round."
After making his improvements after his freshman season, Thompson qualified as an individual for the state tournament. It came in interesting fashion. Going into his final hole of state qualifying, Thompson needed to avoid a 10 to qualify. He carded a nine on hole No. 18 and was able to qualify.
Last season he missed out on qualifying for state and while Thompson would like to go to state again, he doesn't want to go as an individual. Thompson wants to go with his team.
"It would be a bunch of fun as a team. I just want to help the team as much as I can," Thompson said. "We all get along really well and it's been a lot of fun."
In term's of qualifying as an individual, Thompson quoted the movie Bull Durham.
"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. Think about that for awhile," Thompson said.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lineya Wells, East volleyball: Wells leads the Black Raiders with 151 kills and is hitting .235 on the season for an East team that is 13-5 and ranked No. 15 in Class 5A.
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton football: Wright was 25-of-31 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns.