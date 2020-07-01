METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Heelan's Kiana Fjeldheim finds the sweet spot at the top of the order

Whatever drills Fjeldheim did in that time span worked.

“It helped a crazy amount,” Fjeldheim said. “I’ve been finding myself hitting more open areas where the defense can’t get to it. For sure, I’m hitting better.”

Fjeldheim also is one of three Crusaders who have hit a home run so far this summer.

Her homer came June 16 in the season opener against Class 5A No. 1 Fort Dodge.

It was an emotional hit for the Crusaders senior.

Fjeldheim earlier in the offseason knew she had to pitch some to take the stress off junior Joslyn Verzal and freshman Angel Shaw.

She worked on pitching in the winter and spring, and her first test was going to be against arguably the best lineup in the entire state.

Throughout the game, the umpires kept calling illegal pitches on Fjeldheim, stating that she wasn’t pausing long enough in her windup.

Fjeldheim kept getting upset, so first-year coach Zach Nelson went out to calm her down. Nelson asked if she was OK, and the answer was a resounding yes.

Fjeldheim went up to the plate to let go of some stress, and it resulted in a home run to start the season.