METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hope Cvrk holds multiple records for Sioux City Metro swimming

"Sometimes when you tell people you like to do fly, it's funny to see the expression on their face," Cvrk said. "It's one of the hardest things to do."

Cvrk started to practice the technique for the fly when she was 6-years old so she could swim it at a meet.

"My oldest sister, Elizabeth, got me into the butterfly. I loved watching her swim the fly," Cvrk said. "When I was younger, it would've been illegal to swim it like I did. When I was six, I worked on it every day so I could swim it in a meet for the first time. It was very challenging. I was a very small kid and I am still short now. So when I was six, 25 yards took like 30 seconds for me.

"It took a lot of strength but after you learn how to do it, it gets much better. It's a second instinct for me now."

Cvrk has the top-10 finishes in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, so she had a number of events she could've gone with for her second event to qualify for state this year.

Hegarty gave Cvrk the opportunity to choose her second event and Cvrk's choice surprised her coach when she went with the 50 free.

Cvrk said the 50 free just felt right since she qualified for state in the event as a freshman and finished in 13th place.