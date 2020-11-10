METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hope Cvrk holds multiple records for Sioux City Metro swimming

SIOUX CITY — It's easier to list the records Hope Cvrk hasn't set for the Sioux City Metro girls' swim team at this point.
It's all because when Cvrk was 2 years old, she started swimming lessons all because she wanted to keep up with her older siblings.
Now everyone is trying to keep up with Cvrk in the pool.
"They had to learn to swim before fishing so my mom put me in swim lessons. I just followed them and I started on the swim team when I was four years old," said Cvrk, who has seven older siblings. "I just really wanted to swim with my older siblings because they were on the team. I just asked my teacher if I could swim with them and they let me try out and I made it. That's what really got me going."
Only one of Cvrk's siblings went on to swim in high school, so after following her siblings to the pool, she's set her own mark since then, qualifying for the IGHSAU state swim meet in each of the past four seasons.
What was initially something to keep up with her siblings turned into a passion for Hope Cvrk, the Journal's Metro Athlete of the Week.
"I love swimming. I love being behind the block, getting up every day and going to practice and doing what I love," said the Sioux City East senior. "There's something about putting in the work and seeing the end results that is very satisfactory. When I started, I was on a small team and now the teammates I have, I got to see them walk on the deck and swim for the first time. We all became close friends because we swam together so much."
Since Cvrk became a member of the Metro swimming team, she's set the record in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.91, 2019), the 50 freestyle (23.76 seconds, 2020), 100 butterfly (56.36, 2019), 100 freestyle (53.22, 2019) and the 100 backstroke (57.35, 2018).
Cvrk is also a part of the 200 medley relay record (1:50.82 with Keera Adajar, Lily Wright and Brecken Baller, 2019) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.44 with Avery Koopmans, Wright and Baller, 2019).
Cvrk also holds three pool records — the 100 fly and the 200 IM at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's poll and the 100 fly at Council Bluffs Lewis Central's pool.
Metros coach Molly Hegarty said she's still trying to process all that Cvrk has accomplished in her four seasons.
"I don't know that I will ever have the opportunity to coach an athlete like her again in my lifetime," Hegarty said. "She is so good. I can tell her to go a specific time and she just does. She gets better every time she's in the pool. Even (Saturday), her strokes were off and she looked tired and she's still swimming freaky fast. She's just an incredible athlete and she has fun."
This past weekend, Cvrk qualified in four events for the state meet in Marshalltown, which is on Saturday - the 100 fly and the 50 free and as a member of the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Last season Cvrk finished in fourth-place the 100 fly and she was seventh in the 200 free.
As a sophomore, Cvrk finished sixth in the 100 backstroke and 10th in the 100 fly and as a freshman, she was 12th in the 100 fly at state.
On Saturda,y for the second straight season, Cvrk was named the Regional Athlete of the Year at the state qualifying meet in Fort Dodge.
"She got it last year and I didn't know if she would get it again, those girls from Ames are amazing and Spencer and Carroll had some great girls," Hegarty said. "I think the other coaches, they see her outside of high school at club meets, too. She's always encouraging people and cheering everyone on and dancing and having fun. They see that side of her, that she's cheerful and has good sportsmanship. She's incredible."
While Cvrk has gone to state in a number of different events, there's been one constant throughout the past four seasons - the 100 butterfly.
The butterfly stroke is considered maybe the most difficult technique because it requires good technique as well as strong muscles.
It's swum on the chest with both arms moving symmetrically accompanied by a dolphin kick.
It's also Cvrk favorite stroke and the one that she's set numerous records in.
"Sometimes when you tell people you like to do fly, it's funny to see the expression on their face," Cvrk said. "It's one of the hardest things to do."
Cvrk started to practice the technique for the fly when she was 6-years old so she could swim it at a meet.
"My oldest sister, Elizabeth, got me into the butterfly. I loved watching her swim the fly," Cvrk said. "When I was younger, it would've been illegal to swim it like I did. When I was six, I worked on it every day so I could swim it in a meet for the first time. It was very challenging. I was a very small kid and I am still short now. So when I was six, 25 yards took like 30 seconds for me.
"It took a lot of strength but after you learn how to do it, it gets much better. It's a second instinct for me now."
Cvrk has the top-10 finishes in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, so she had a number of events she could've gone with for her second event to qualify for state this year.
Hegarty gave Cvrk the opportunity to choose her second event and Cvrk's choice surprised her coach when she went with the 50 free.
Cvrk said the 50 free just felt right since she qualified for state in the event as a freshman and finished in 13th place.
"I just felt I should do the 50 free. It's my senior year and I just want to wrap up my high school years," said Cvrk, who also swims for a club team in Council Bluffs. "When I was a freshman, I swam in the 50 free and 100 fly so I was like, these are two good events and I could do it. Last year when I swam the 50 free, I almost made the Olympic cut time."
No matter what Cvrk picked, Hegarty would've had fun watching her swim anything.
"She will tell you for days that she is not a backstroker and that's probably her best stroke. Even her breaststroke has come a long ways," Hegarty said. "She likes to race, It doesn't matter what it is, she will race. I have never seen her jump in a pool and not race. Even if it's just against herself, which has happened a lot of times."
For as much as Cvrk has done in the pool for the Metros, Hegarty said she's been just as valuable to her teammates.
Cvrk pushes her teammates like she would push herself.
"She's always pushing them to go at a faster interval and always says we can do this five seconds faster," Hegarty said. "At lot of times I let them choose their intervals and she always wants to go faster and to go a little longer. In the water, she leads them by pushing them physically."
Cvrk does that because it's not as much fun swimming by yourself.
"I always want to go faster because I want to get better so I am always trying to do the most I can to get to the next level," Cvrk said. "Since my siblings stopped swimming, I was on my own so I swam by myself. It sucks being number one by yourself. So I try and push them and have them with me. I have more of a team than just individual swimmers now."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brecken Baller, Metros swimming: The junior qualified in two individual events for the state swimming meet - the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle. She will also be part of the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Ethan Burge, Metro hockey: Burge had two goals in the 2-1 win over Omaha on Saturday and added a goal in Sunday's victory.
