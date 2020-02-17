METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jaleque Dunson becomes a leader for Sioux City East

Dunson has also evaluated his game on the court, too. He's averaging 19.3 points per game, the seventh-best in Class 4A.

"He's our go-to guy, it's not a secret," Vanderloo said. "Offensively, he's as good as there is in Western Iowa. He can do some great things. He can get to the hoop, he can shoot from three and he has a mid-range game. He enjoys being the man. He's embraced it and has done a good job with it. All of the things you ask of him, he does. When it's over, hopefully not soon, we will be sad to see him go."

He's doing it with a better shooting percentage this season. On 298 field goal attempts last season, Dunson shot 44 percent. This season Dunson is shooting 48.3 percent on 267 attempts. He's shooting 38.1 percent from behind the arc, the same percentage he shot last season, but he's only two 3-pointers away from matching the total he hit last season (53).

"I think the greatest point for me to score is to get to the basket but I worked on my shot," Dunson said. "I did shoot a little bit last year but I got to the gym and got comfortable with it and I am getting a lot of shots."

