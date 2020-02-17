METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jaleque Dunson becomes a leader for Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY -- Once the 2018-19 season ended for the Sioux City East boys' basketball team, there was no secret on who the go-to scorer for the Black Raiders was going to be this season.
Even though East graduated leading scorer Aidan Vanderloo (Iowa) and third-leading scorer Javonte Keck (Iowa Central), it was clear that Jaleque Dunson would be the top scoring option for the Black Raiders this season after the 6'3 wing scored 15.8 points per game as a junior.
What East coach Ras Vanderloo needed the most out of Dunson coming into this season, though, was for him to become more of a leader since he was graduating four quality seniors.
"Obviously that's a big role leading the team so I knew I had to contribute more to the team and be a leader," said Dunson, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week. "Being a leader means just always giving it your best. When I show up to practice, I want the other players to follow me. I feel they are looking up to me and I have to bring the energy and set the tone."
Vanderloo said Dunson has turned into exactly the leader he asked him to be.
"Last year we had a good group of seniors and those guys are gone and now it is his time," Vanderloo said. "The things people don't see, in practice he's the vocal leader and works hard. His hard work has paid off by what he does on Tuesday and Friday nights."
Dunson has also evaluated his game on the court, too. He's averaging 19.3 points per game, the seventh-best in Class 4A.
"He's our go-to guy, it's not a secret," Vanderloo said. "Offensively, he's as good as there is in Western Iowa. He can do some great things. He can get to the hoop, he can shoot from three and he has a mid-range game. He enjoys being the man. He's embraced it and has done a good job with it. All of the things you ask of him, he does. When it's over, hopefully not soon, we will be sad to see him go."
He's doing it with a better shooting percentage this season. On 298 field goal attempts last season, Dunson shot 44 percent. This season Dunson is shooting 48.3 percent on 267 attempts. He's shooting 38.1 percent from behind the arc, the same percentage he shot last season, but he's only two 3-pointers away from matching the total he hit last season (53).
"I think the greatest point for me to score is to get to the basket but I worked on my shot," Dunson said. "I did shoot a little bit last year but I got to the gym and got comfortable with it and I am getting a lot of shots."
It's not just Dunson's scoring and leadership that is impacting games. He already has more rebounds (88) this season than he did all of his junior year (52). He has 36 assists and 26 steals and has only committed 25 fouls this season.
While those numbers all together are impressive, Vanderloo knows Dunson can still improve.
"I still think he's got an upside that's pretty good. Wherever he decides to go, as he get physically stronger and playing more of a college game, I think he will adapt to that very well because he's so athletic," Vanderloo said. "He's done a great job for us and he has a bright future."
Wherever Dunson goes, he knows he will miss his East teammates, specifically the senior class with Danny Callahan, Sayvion Armstrong, Aden Gomez and Jacob Maxey. Callahan is averaging 15.1 points per game and Armstrong has 74 assists to go along with averaging 14.3 points per game. Maxey has a team-high 100 rebounds.
"I have been playing with those guys for almost my whole life," Dunson said. "We just have a connection. It's a once in a lifetime connection since we've been playing since we were six or seven years old."
Dunson is hoping those connections help lead East to another 4A state tournament berth. East has one regular-season game left against Storm Lake on Tuesday. Then the Black Raiders have a first-round bye before playing their first postseason game on Friday, Feb. 28.
"I think we are really dangerous," Dunson said. "We have scorers all over, we have good defenders and everyone can make shots on the floor. We just have to play our game. If we come out aggressive and play how we know how to play, I think we will do great."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Cole Wilcox, East wrestling: The senior won his first match at the 3A district tournament in Fort Dodge by a 6-3 decision at state and advanced to the district title with a pin in 5:28. He lost in the district title match but bounced back and finished in second at 138 pounds to qualify for state for the first time.
Steven Huscher, East wrestling: The senior qualified for the state tournament for the first time. At the 3A district tournament in Fort Dodge, Huscher advanced to the title match with a 21-second pin. He lost the title match but bounced back with a pin in 1:02 to finished in 2nd at 285 pounds.
Nick McGowan, Heelan wrestling: McGowan was down 4-0 in his 2A district semifinal in Sheldon but recovered and won by fall in 3:03, which later allowed McGown to finish in second place at 138 pounds. McGowan is a first-time state qualifier.