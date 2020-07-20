METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jared Sitzmann puts himself second in final week of season

SIOUX CITY — Last season, the Bishop Heelan High School baseball team awarded Jared Sitzmann with the Leadership Award.
In the last 10 days of this season, Sitzmann put his leadership to task.
Sitzmann was one of three Crusaders who did not have to quarantine due to a positive test inside the Heelan baseball camp.
As a senior, he could have focused on himself and let the younger kids figure things out for himself, but he opted to give back to the game.
Sitzmann wanted to take the new players under his wing and make sure they were as comfortable as possible before last week’s district semifinal against Storm Lake, which the Tornadoes won 2-0.
“The situation we were put in was tough,” Sitzmann said. “We took it game by game, trying to win and keep advancing, but unfortunately, we couldn’t get the job done.”
There were six new players in the starting lineup for the Crusaders on Friday night, and Sitzmann wasn’t afraid to talk to the younger players.
For example, he pulled Shane Sanderson aside to show him the ropes. When practice started at 5 p.m., Sitzmann was there at 4 p.m. to help the younger players.
Heelan coach Andy Osborne appreciated the leadership that he showed in the final days of its season.
“He knew what it was going to take to be successful,” Osborne said. “The biggest thing for them was getting to a comfortable place. That’s what impressed me about Jared. It’s hard as a freshman, sophomore, when you’re not around those kids. Jared specifically went out of his way to make them feel comfortable. He was regurgitating all the stuff he heard me say when he was younger.”
Both Osborne and Sitzmann credited those less-experienced players for handling the situation of unexpectedly being called up right before the playoffs.
Sitzmann said the key to winning that game was to cut down the amount of strikeouts, and the Crusaders hitters totaled eight strikeouts.
“For younger guys to come up in that spot with nerves, that’s pretty good,” Sitzmann said. “Because we have a bunch of guys graduating, the expectations shouldn’t change. We try to help each other out as much as we can.”
Sitzmann had to learn a thing or two this season, too. He learned how to be more patient.
At the beginning of the shortened season, Sitzmann was more aggressive. He wanted to get the same caliber of stats as he did in the previous season.
Osborne had to pull him aside about four or five games into the season and advised him that getting a walk was just as productive as getting a lead-off hit.
“In the back of my mind, everyone wants to hit the ball,” Sitzmann said. "I was just telling myself, ‘If you get a walk, that’s still getting on-base.’”
The season worked itself out.
Sitzmann hit .508 in 2020, and he also had nine walks as well as two strikeouts.
Of course, Sitzmann was a younger player at one time, and as a sophomore, he was just waiting for his chance.
He was playing behind a group of talented players, such as infielder Colin Kasperbauer.
Sitzmann did appear in 2018 games as a courtesy runner but was just 9-for-23 that season.
Sitzmann knew that he would get his chance, so like the younger players last week, Sitzmann tried to be a sponge around the older players.
Osborne then gave Sitzmann a starting lineup spot to begin the 2019 season. The Heelan baseball coach put Sitzmann at the lead-off spot, and he also played Sitzmann.
During the 2019 season, Sitzmann had the ninth-most at-bats in a single-season in school history with 148 and had a hit in 66 of those ABs. Those 66 hits are the fourth-most in program history in a single season.
Sitzmann won the Missouri River Conference batting title with a .446 average and he received several all-district and all-state accolades for his breakout season.
Sitzmann’s approach was simple. As the lead-off guy, he wanted to get on base.
“He just never did struggle,” Osborne said. “He came out and hit. When he gets his pitch, he doesn’t miss. The skills were there, but he just needed the opportunity to show it.”
Osborne remembered a couple of moments that stood out.
The first instance came against East and in one of the games of a doubleheader, Sitzmann was 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles.
Osborne remembered East coach Kevin Dicus coming up to him and asked where Sitzmann came from. Dicus also asked how to get Sitzmann out.
Osborne couldn’t help but smile.
Then, in a home game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sitzmann scored from second base on a passed ball.
“He’s such an accomplished player,” Osborne said. “He’s one of those guys we’ll tell stories about them after they leave.”
Sitzmann won’t be far from home when he leaves for college at the end of the summer. In fact, he will play his college baseball at Bishop Mueller Field.
Sitzmann decided between Briar Cliff and Morningside and chose the Chargers because Osborne is also an assistant coach under coach Corby McGlauflin.
When Sitzmann reports to BCU, McGlauflin will move him to the outfield. The Chargers moved some spots around so that Sitzmann could get a potential spot in the lineup.
Sitzmann is eager for the chance to learn a new position.
“When I played travel ball, I usually only played outfield,” Sitzmann said. "I get to go back and learn to play OF. When I played when I was younger, I didn’t know all the fundamentals. It’ll be an interesting experience.”
