METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jared Sitzmann puts himself second in final week of season

“He knew what it was going to take to be successful,” Osborne said. “The biggest thing for them was getting to a comfortable place. That’s what impressed me about Jared. It’s hard as a freshman, sophomore, when you’re not around those kids. Jared specifically went out of his way to make them feel comfortable. He was regurgitating all the stuff he heard me say when he was younger.”

Both Osborne and Sitzmann credited those less-experienced players for handling the situation of unexpectedly being called up right before the playoffs.

Sitzmann said the key to winning that game was to cut down the amount of strikeouts, and the Crusaders hitters totaled eight strikeouts.

“For younger guys to come up in that spot with nerves, that’s pretty good,” Sitzmann said. “Because we have a bunch of guys graduating, the expectations shouldn’t change. We try to help each other out as much as we can.”

Sitzmann had to learn a thing or two this season, too. He learned how to be more patient.

At the beginning of the shortened season, Sitzmann was more aggressive. He wanted to get the same caliber of stats as he did in the previous season.