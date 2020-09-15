METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaden Helt explodes for 304-yard game against BHRV

Helt thought about that Carlisle game on Friday night, realizing that there were similarities between the two games.

In that game, Helt’s longest rushing touchdown was for 56 yards. He had four scores in the 48-15 win over the Wildcats.

Helt had 65 carries for 458 yards in 2019. He was the Warriors’ second-leading, behind Iowa track freshman Jorma Schwedler (132-564). Schwedler was the starter to being the 2019 season but an injury forced him out of that role. Helt then took over as one of the lead backs.

“He’s a big, explosive young man,” Smith said. “He’s a strong kid with good speed. He got a lot of hidden yards after contact. He’s a really good player.”

Helt believed one of the main keys to his success is that the game is slowing down for him. Even when Helt is sprinting down the field, the Warriors senior running back said that he doesn’t feel he’s running that fast.

“It’s interesting, because during a game, everything to me is in slow motion,” Helt said.