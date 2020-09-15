METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaden Helt explodes for 304-yard game against BHRV

SERGEANT BLUFF — Kaden Helt was ready to play on Friday night. He showed how eager he was ready to run the football at home in a 42-35 win Friday against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
A week after having right hamstring cramps, Helt ran for 265 rushing yards and had 34 receiving yards to help lead the Warriors to victory and the Journal Metro Athlete of the Week.
Helt was off to a fast start in SB-L’s Week 2 loss to Lewis Central. He had 48 rushing yards in the first half of that Sept. 4 game in Council Bluffs, but for some reason, he couldn’t get his right hamstring stretched out.
So, he had to sit out in the second half. He wanted to be out there, but SB-L coach Justin Smith didn’t want to jeopardize Helt’s health.
“I know he was disappointed that he couldn’t finish the game,” Smith said. “He wanted to be able to go out there and show what he could do. My first job is to keep our young men healthy. It’s just a football game. I’m not going to risk a kid by having him go half-speed.”
Helt wasn’t about to let cramps keep him off the sideline against the Nighthawks.
Helt drank a couple bottles of Pedialyte before Friday’s game, and that seemed to help.
“It worked,” Helt said with a laugh. “I for sure will drink a couple Pedialytes before every game.”
Helt had five total touchdowns, including four on the ground. His rushing touchdowns were for 75, 55, 64 and 58 yards.
Helt admitted he enjoyed having long, explosive rushes against the Nighthawks.
“It was a lot of fun running all over them,” Helt said. “Honestly, my favorite part was celebrating with my teammates afterward. It was fun to turn around and see my teammates come after me.”
Helt wouldn’t call his game on Friday where he broke out of his shell, but it definitely was the best game he’s had all season. And, it was the first complete game Helt has played in 2020.
The Warriors started the season against West, and Smith pulled the starters early into the game after SB-L established a comfortable lead.
In the game against the Wolverines, Helt collected 42 yards before the reserves were put in.
The 304-yard game wasn’t the first time where Helt had an explosive performance. Last season in the playoffs, Helt had a 245-yard rushing game against Carlisle in the first round of the playoffs.
Helt thought about that Carlisle game on Friday night, realizing that there were similarities between the two games.
In that game, Helt’s longest rushing touchdown was for 56 yards. He had four scores in the 48-15 win over the Wildcats.
Helt had 65 carries for 458 yards in 2019. He was the Warriors’ second-leading, behind Iowa track freshman Jorma Schwedler (132-564). Schwedler was the starter to being the 2019 season but an injury forced him out of that role. Helt then took over as one of the lead backs.
“He’s a big, explosive young man,” Smith said. “He’s a strong kid with good speed. He got a lot of hidden yards after contact. He’s a really good player.”
Helt believed one of the main keys to his success is that the game is slowing down for him. Even when Helt is sprinting down the field, the Warriors senior running back said that he doesn’t feel he’s running that fast.
“It’s interesting, because during a game, everything to me is in slow motion,” Helt said.
Helt said he needs to do a better job of being more patient when the Warriors run a counter play. There, the offensive line needs just an extra half-second to establish their blocks after one of them pulls so that they can give Helt more room to run, just as he did Friday night against the Nighthawks.
Two of Helt’s touchdowns came on zone runs, which allows Helt to just burst toward the line of scrimmage and go.
Still, Helt doesn’t feel like he’s running fast.
That is, until he watches the game tape.
“When I watch it back, it’s fun to watch,” Helt said. “It’s definitely a lot more fun and it feels better to be in slow-motion.”
Helt knew he had to get stronger, even during the pandemic stay-at-home quarantine. When students were sent home for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester, Helt didn’t do much lifting.
Then, a couple of Helt’s friends came calling to join them, and once Helt got invited, he was full boar in the weight room.
“I had been missing out on work I had gotten in. I think it’s starting to pay off,” Helt said. “I think we have a ways to go in the season to see its full potential.”
Honorable mentions
Jaysen Bouwers, North: The Stars senior cross country ace won his first race of the season Saturday at the Lewis Central meet in Council Bluffs. Bouwers’ time was 15 minutes, 56 seconds. He helped lead the Stars to a 23-point meet.
Lineya Wells, East: Wells had 10 kills on Senior Night on Thursday night against Le Mars. Wells has 53 kills on the season. The Black Raiders also beat South Sioux City last week.
