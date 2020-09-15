METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kaden Helt explodes into 304-yard game against BHRV

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — Kaden Helt was ready to play on Friday night. He showed how eager he was ready to run the football at home in a 42-35 win Friday against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

A week after having right hamstring cramps, Helt ran for 265 rushing yards and had 34 receiving yards to help lead the Warriors to victory and the Journal Metro Athlete of the Week.

Helt was off to a fast start in SB-L’s Week 2 loss to Lewis Central. He had 48 rushing yards in the first half of that Sept. 4 game against Council Bluffs, but for some reason, he couldn’t get his right hamstring stretched out.

So, he had to sit out in the second half. He wanted to be out there, but SB-L coach Justin Smith didn’t want to jeopardize Helt’s health.

“I know he was disappointed that he couldn’t finish the game,” Smith said. “He wanted to be able to go out there and show what he could do. My first job is to keep our young men healthy. It’s just a football game. I’m not going to risk a kid by having him go half-speed.”

Helt wasn’t about to let cramps keep him off the sideline against the Nighthawks.

Helt drank a couple bottles of Pedialyte before Friday’s game, and that seemed to help.