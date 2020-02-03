METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Katelyn Stanley becomes a scoring threat for Bishop Heelan

"Ella is an amazing player and I love playing with her," said Stanley, who is also a standout for the Crusader soccer program. "She's just so good and everyone is picking up on it. To clear things up, we needed more shooting from the outside to take more girls off her. I saw that and I wanted to get her more space and my teammates do a good job of doing the same thing."

Stanley is second on the team with 12.9 points per game and she's shooting 48.1 from the field, including 32.3 percent from behind the arc. Both of those are career-highs, too.

"She is a good shooter. She is looking for her shot more. She understands the team needs her to score more," said Koolstra, who noted that Stanley has a GPA of over 4.0. "She's not afraid to shoot it. It's like a light switch goes on and she knows she needs to score more for the team. When she has done that, it has helped us a ton."

The added scoring hasn't come at the cost of any of the other aspects of Stanley's game. She's fourth in 3A with 91 assists this season, six fewer than her total from last season. Her career-high is 107 assists as a sophomore. Stanley has 58 steals, four less than last season already. She's also second on the team with 83 rebounds.