METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Katelyn Stanley becomes a scoring threat for Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- For the last couple of seasons, Bishop Heelan girls' basketball coach Darron Koolstra talked to Katelyn Stanley to shoot more.
Stanley was doing everything else for the Crusaders since her freshman season - top three in assists, steals and rebounds. And despite Koolstra's request, she's been one of the team's top scorers as a junior and sophomore.
"She's such a great team player and she understands the game and she is a great distributor and unselfish," Koolstra said. "She's a player we've been talking to for the last two to three years to shoot more and be more selfish. She's so unselfish and she gets others involved. She's such a great competitor and it's great having her on our team."
This season Stanley, who is the Metro Athlete of the Week, took Koolstra's advice to shoot more. Partly because she knew the team needed more scoring outside of senior Ella Skinner, who averaged 17.5 points per game last season. Stanley was the second-leading scorer for the Crusaders last season at 10.7 points a game after she averaged 12.7 as a sophomore.
Skinner is still leading the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Crusaders with 16.3 points per game but Stanley, along with fellow senior Amber Aesoph, has upped her offensive production. She almost has more made field goals (74) this season through 16 games than she had as a junior (81).
"Ella is an amazing player and I love playing with her," said Stanley, who is also a standout for the Crusader soccer program. "She's just so good and everyone is picking up on it. To clear things up, we needed more shooting from the outside to take more girls off her. I saw that and I wanted to get her more space and my teammates do a good job of doing the same thing."
Stanley is second on the team with 12.9 points per game and she's shooting 48.1 from the field, including 32.3 percent from behind the arc. Both of those are career-highs, too.
"She is a good shooter. She is looking for her shot more. She understands the team needs her to score more," said Koolstra, who noted that Stanley has a GPA of over 4.0. "She's not afraid to shoot it. It's like a light switch goes on and she knows she needs to score more for the team. When she has done that, it has helped us a ton."
The added scoring hasn't come at the cost of any of the other aspects of Stanley's game. She's fourth in 3A with 91 assists this season, six fewer than her total from last season. Her career-high is 107 assists as a sophomore. Stanley has 58 steals, four less than last season already. She's also second on the team with 83 rebounds.
"I thought if I wanted to be a scorer, it would take away from my assists and I take pride in my assists because my teammates do a really good job of finishing," Stanley said. "I've been able to build on my scoring but at the same time, keeping my teammates involved, so I've found that happy medium."
One of the reasons Stanley has evolved as a shooter is because she had a full offseason to work on it. In between her freshman and sophomore season, she had her appendix removed, costing her two months. Then in the offseason after her sophomore season, Stanley was recovering from ACL surgery. In the first eight to 10 games last season, Stanley could only play in two-minute rotations.
This offseason there were no restrictions and she's able to be out on the court full-time, breaking down defenses with her new-found scoring touch and teaming up with Aesoph, who is averaging 11.3 points per game and leads the team with 60 steals, to disrupt opposing team's offense.
"It's great. We are always screaming at each other with 'great tip' or 'keep it up.' Encouraging with each other and keeping the energy high," said Stanley, who has interest from the St. Thomas women's basketball team. "When our energy is high, people see that. We take a lot of pride in our defense. It's hard to break our 1-3-1."
Koolstra said everything runs through his multi-faceted senior point guard.
"She's a big part of everything we do. A lot of our go-to plays are for Ella in the post and Katelyn is the point guard distributing it," Koolstra said. "She's our best passer and understands the court well. Her instincts on defense are great. She gets in the passing lanes and works well with Amber. She is just an all-around great player."
