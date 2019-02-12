METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

E.J. McElmeel

North wrestling

WHY: McElmeel won all three of his matches on Saturday at 160 pounds at the Class 3A district tournament in Fort Dodge to qualify for state. McElmeel won by fall in the first round, but a 9-2 decision in the semifinal and then by a 12-4 major decision in the title match.

FYI: McElmeel picked up his 100th victory this season and he is a member of the National Honor Society.