SIOUX CITY – As the basketball season ended, North High School senior Hailee Enoch wasn’t really thinking about soccer until a couple of players brought up the idea to her.
Enoch hadn’t played soccer since the fifth grade but knew that she could quickly get on pace with her speed and athleticism.
“It’s been a while,” Enoch said.
Enoch scored the game-winning goal last Tuesday that gave the Stars a 1-0 win over East, which was its first regular-season win over the Black Raiders since the start of the QuikStats era in 2010. The win also kept North’s undefeated season alive at 5-0.
The Stars rookie soccer senior is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
Her goal against the Black Raiders was a perfectly-executed one.
Enoch originally got behind the defender on that play, but she used her speed, then she used her body to shield it. Then, when she shot it, she shot it straight to the side.
It’s not like the Stars were hurting with depth. They had a good number of girls on the roster, but what they needed was someone fast, like Enoch, who could score.
The Stars like to play aggressively with an upbeat tempo. Aside from Mia Norton and Brianna Marchand – the two leaders in points for the Stars – Castillo wasn’t sure who else to turn to.
“We're very thin on the offensive end because we lost like 85% of our goal scoring players from last year,” Castillo said. “So I was ... I didn't know who we were going to get.”
After the basketball season ended, the recruitment began.
North coach Jesse Castillo didn’t speak with Enoch before the season but got recommendations from his players and assistant coach Caitlyn Glidden.
Glidden is also a Morningside women’s basketball assistant coach, and the Mustangs offered Enoch a scholarship to play basketball.
Enoch has since accepted Morningside's offer to play basketball.
Castillo caught wind of that and knew he had to have Enoch on the soccer team.
At first, Enoch was hesitant. She wasn’t sure if soccer was the right play for her.
“My friends were very convincing,” Enoch said. “They supported me, and I needed that more than anything. They know it’s my first year playing.
“They’ve supported me more than ever,” Enoch said. “I’m going to keep going.”
Enoch hasn’t played like someone who has been away from the pitch in nearly a decade. Castillo is impressed with how swiftly Enoch has reacquainted herself with the game.
“It's crazy that she's come along very quick because all you've got to do is place scenarios or situations and she gets it,” Castillo said. “She’s got that athlete mentality. I tell her how to defend, where to push the ball carrier, and she has done that quite a bit. So it's her athleticism and relating it to the other sports that I think has made it an easy transition.”
Enoch said her biggest obstacle was to learn the footwork.
The goal last week wasn’t the first goal for Enoch. She also scored both of the Stars’ goals in a win over South Sioux City. All three shots on goal she’s taken this season have gone through the net.
“With her what's been impressive is the fact that she doesn't falter under pressure,” Castillo said. “She knows. She's focused and she can finish. She can make plays and I love that.”
Honorable mention
Ardell Inlay, East: Inlay earned the top overall seed in the 100-meter boys dash for this week's Drake Relays.
Ashley Aesoph, Heelan: She scored four points in the Crusaders' two wins against Council Bluffs St. Albert and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.