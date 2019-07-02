SIOUX CITY — Hailey Hoogers has found her spot in her senior softball season at North High School.
Hoogers earned her 50th career win Monday in a win over Lawton-Bronson, and a big key to her success this season has been because of her ability to locate pitches -- especially when she’s ahead in the count.
Hoogers is this week’s Journal Metro Athlete of the Week.
In past seasons, Hoogers allowed too many hits when she had her opponent in 0-2, 1-2 counts, and she and coach Brent Eickholt wanted to fix that.
Hoogers developed a curveball to her arsenal to add to her fastball, riseball and changeup to have even more counts in her favor.
“I feel like I’m confident in everything I’ve done (this year),” Hoogers said. “I have more strikeouts. I feel a little more dominant this year.”
But the curveball isn't the pitch Eickholt believes has helped Hoogers the most.
This year, she doesn’t allow hits when she’s well ahead of the hitter. She gets outs thanks to a vast improvement in her riseball.
“She’s done a tremendous job of locating that pitch,” Eickholt said. “She’s just been effective this year.”
After her complete game on Monday, Hoogers has the exact same amount of innings pitched — 153 — as she did in 2018. And, the Stars have a doubleheader at Fort Dodge on Friday to close out the regular season.
Hoogers entered Monday with a 1.77 ERA and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 154/15.
One of the big accomplishments that Hoogers and the Stars met came last week when North swept East in MRAC play.
The first win — which came June 4 in a 5-0 victory — was the first time North had beaten East in softball since Hoogers’ eighth-grade season.
In that game, Hoogers held the Black Raiders to one hit and one walk. She used 73 pitches to get through the complete game, and Hoogers struck out eight East hitters.
On Thursday, Hoogers again shut out East. Hoogers allowed three hits and no walks. She threw 90 pitches and got six strikeouts.
“It was a really big deal to come back and win both of them,” Hoogers said. “That game really sealed off that we should be in second place for the conference. That’s a big deal for us. We really worked really hard before our next game to get back and get that win after a loss to (Bishop) Heelan.”
Hoogers has improved as a hitter, too.
Hoogers entered Monday’s win over the Eagles with a team-best .438 batting average, 39 hits, 10 doubles and 24 RBIs.
Those numbers are very similar to what she earned in 2017. She had 36 hits, 12 doubles and a .439 average.
The biggest difference this season, however, has been Hoogers’ ability to play the ball to all sides of the field, specifically the right side of the field as a right-handed hitter.
The coaches admitted to Hoogers that they noticed she pulled her head when trying to swing at outside pitches.
So, Hoogers worked on that starting last November while balancing other sports and academics. Hoogers distributes most of her pitches to centerfield, and the left-center and right-center gaps.
“I’ve been working on taking the ball to the right side of the field take the ball where it comes from instead of pulling it,” Hoogers said. “I feel like I’ve had more solid hits to the right side of the field than ever before in the last four years. It’s crazy how big of a difference it’s made.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Alec Patino, East — Patino hit a go-ahead triple Saturday in a nonconference win over Lewis Central. Patino leads the Black Raiders with 29 RBIs.
Nick Opsahl, North — Opsahl leads the Stars with a .452 on the season. He's hit a team-high nine doubles and has scored 22 times. He also has 16 RBIs and has only struck out five times.