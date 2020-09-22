METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: North's Jaysen Bouwers ranked No. 1 in Class 4A

At Monday’s practice, for example, Bouwers was talking with Marrero about strategy.

The strategic goal for Bouwers, Lohr and Nash was to be as close to a 4:50 pace in the first mile and then make adjustments, depending where other Stars runners are at on the course.

The key for the Stars is to have the Nos. 3 through 6 runners pack closer together to have a lower team score at as many meets as possible.

“Winging it won’t work anymore,” Bouwers said. “We’ve been running personal races and we need to be running a team race. We have to make sure we’re all on the same page. We’re figuring out some racing tactics as a team. We’re hoping to do something (Tuesday) at Sheldon.”

Bouwers is aware of how good his teammates are — hence the No. 1 ranking in the state last week — and has relied on them more this year than in the previous three.

He doesn’t have to bring on more pressure now, knowing that the Stars are running as a team and not as individuals.

“They’re up there with me, seeing me make moves,” Bouwers said. “I have to make sure when I make that move, they should make a move or they shouldn’t make the move with me.”