METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: North's Jaysen Bouwers ranked No. 1 in Class 4A

SIOUX CITY — Jaysen Bouwers is more focused than he’s ever been as a North High School cross country runner.
Bouwers, this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, helped the Stars to a second-place finish last Saturday at the challenging Heartland Classic.
The North senior is also ranked No. 1 individually this week by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches after his impressive performance.
At that meet over the weekend in Pella, Bouwers finished second overall with a time of 15 minutes, 44 seconds, on the 5,000-meter course on the Central College course.
That 15:44 is the second-fastest time Bouwers has recorded in his four years on the Stars varsity team.
“I think he’s ready to be the real deal,” Stars coach Abdier Marrero said. “He showed that on Saturday. We’re starting Week 5 now, and he’s in a good place.”
Bouwers has been training harder since the season began.
When the season began, there were other things that caught Bouwers’ attention besides cross country.
He went on a short trip to Washington D.C. to participate in a social justice rally.
Bouwers wanted to be a part of history.
“It was nice being a part of something pretty big,” Bouwers said. “It was the right thing to do. And, in the future, my children or my students ask, ‘Hey, weren’t you there?’ And, I can say yes, I was. I was on the right side of history.
“Half my team is non-white,” Bouwers added. “It’s important to me. For me, it’s important that everyone is a person, and everyone deserves the same type of respect as everyone else. Right now, that’s not happening, and it should be. That’s why we have stuff like that.”
During the quarantine, Bouwers just didn’t have the drive to run knowing that the track season had been canceled.
“I wasn’t focusing on running as much as I would have liked,” Bouwers said.
Bouwers fully got his focus back, however, after the first meet of the season in Ames. Teammates Will Lohr and Gabe Nash beat Bouwers at that first meet, and that helped Bouwers realize that if wanted to meet his goals, his concentration needed to get better.
“At the beginning, I was just trying to have fun and run my race,” Bouwers said. “That was a bad race for me. That plan wasn’t working. But, that’s fine. I can go back to working harder again.”
Bouwers just wanted to be as humble as possible.
Since then, Bouwers has put all his focus on being the best leader he can be for his team.
He has had better communication with his teammates, he’s been running with more effort, and he has his eyes on a state team championship.
At Monday’s practice, for example, Bouwers was talking with Marrero about strategy.
The strategic goal for Bouwers, Lohr and Nash was to be as close to a 4:50 pace in the first mile and then make adjustments, depending where other Stars runners are at on the course.
The key for the Stars is to have the Nos. 3 through 6 runners pack closer together to have a lower team score at as many meets as possible.
“Winging it won’t work anymore,” Bouwers said. “We’ve been running personal races and we need to be running a team race. We have to make sure we’re all on the same page. We’re figuring out some racing tactics as a team. We’re hoping to do something (Tuesday) at Sheldon.”
Bouwers is aware of how good his teammates are — hence the No. 1 ranking in the state last week — and has relied on them more this year than in the previous three.
He doesn’t have to bring on more pressure now, knowing that the Stars are running as a team and not as individuals.
“They’re up there with me, seeing me make moves,” Bouwers said. “I have to make sure when I make that move, they should make a move or they shouldn’t make the move with me.”
In Saturday’s race, Lohr finished fifth and Nash was 14th. Beshanena Gutema was fourth among Stars runners in 21st place in Pella.
“It’s good for them because they’ll be leaders for them next year,” Bouwers said. “This is something they have to get used to like I did. On the ride home last year, we talked about what we were going to do this year. We put in a lot more harder miles in this year.”
The Stars will also rely heavily on Yemane Kifle and Colin Greenwell for the final six-week push.
Bouwers cares more about the team race. He and the rest of the Stars want to prove that they are the No. 1 team in Class 4A, competing with Dowling Catholic, Dubuque Hempstead and Cedar Falls.
Bouwers’ ultimate goal is to run faster at state later this fall than he did in 2019.
“He’s done such a good job at being a smart runner that we’re now nit-picking some other parts of the race,” Marrero said. “We need Jaysen early on willing to make mistakes so he can keep learning. His mindset is not the same place as it was as Ames. He’s in a good spot now.”
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Cass Camarigg, East: The Black Raider defensive back had two of East's six interceptions in the 34-0 win over North.
Olivia O'Brien, North: The Stars setter went over 1,000 career assists last week.
