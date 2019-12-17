METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nyamer Diew hopes for a deep run for Sioux City East

East moved into the IGHSAU rankings this past week in Class 5A at No. 15.

For Diew and the rest of the team, it's just a start in what they hope is a special season for the Black Raiders.

"The goals are to win conference again with my teammates and get to the region finals," Diew said. "We definitely want to get to state but we have to get to the region finals first. 100 percent, no doubt, I think we can do it. If there is any year, it's this year."

Diew has already crossed one goal off her list this season. In a 61-14 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Dec. 10, Diew finished the game with 22 points, putting her at more than 1,000 points in her career.

"To be able to reach it is satisfying and I couldn't do it without my teammates," Diew said.

The 22-point showing came after Diew scored 27 points in the comeback against East. On the season, Diew is averaging 18.2 points, 8 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. She's shooting 55.7 percent (39-of-70) from the field, including 47.8 percent (11-of-23) from behind the arc.