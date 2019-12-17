METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nyamer Diew hopes for deep run for Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY -- While it may not have been noticeable on the court, there was a learning curve for Nyamer Diew.
It wasn't Diew's first season playing high school girls basketball last season, but it was her first time playing with Sioux City East since she played for a high school in Worthington, Minnesota.
Diew and her teammates were able to jell together well, though, and it led to a 14-9 season for the Black Raiders. Diew finished the season averaging 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.
A year together has done wonders for the team chemistry, though. After playing together for a year, Diew and the rest of the team knows each other's tendencies. Plus they have gotten to know each other off the court, leading to East being a tight-knit group.
"We are extremely close," said Diew, this week's Journal Metro Athlete of the Week. "We stressed getting closer. If someone isn't having a great night, someone else steps up. We have leaders out there at all times. It definitely makes it more fun to be around and it makes it super fun."
Diew is one of many in a key group of returners for East along with Katlynn Tucker, Kennedy McCloy, Megan Callahan, Madi VanDyke, Taylor Drent and Kyley Vondrak.
That group has helped East stage a big fourth quarter comeback against Heelan in the second game of the season and has led the Black Raiders to a 6-0 record so far.
East moved into the IGHSAU rankings this past week in Class 5A at No. 15.
For Diew and the rest of the team, it's just a start in what they hope is a special season for the Black Raiders.
"The goals are to win conference again with my teammates and get to the region finals," Diew said. "We definitely want to get to state but we have to get to the region finals first. 100 percent, no doubt, I think we can do it. If there is any year, it's this year."
Diew has already crossed one goal off her list this season. In a 61-14 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson on Dec. 10, Diew finished the game with 22 points, putting her at more than 1,000 points in her career.
"To be able to reach it is satisfying and I couldn't do it without my teammates," Diew said.
The 22-point showing came after Diew scored 27 points in the comeback against East. On the season, Diew is averaging 18.2 points, 8 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. She's shooting 55.7 percent (39-of-70) from the field, including 47.8 percent (11-of-23) from behind the arc.
"She's really dominated on both ends of the court," East coach Brian Drent said. "The work she did in the summer, scoring from the 3-point line, it wasn't at that level last year and she's hit some big 3's for us. With that size and athleticism, now you have to guard her at the 3-point line. That's why she is going to Butler because she has that ability."
Besides 1,000 points, Diew crossed another goal off her list before the season even started when she committed to play for Butler University, which is 7-3 this season and went 23-10 last year.
Diew chose Butler over George Mason, San Diego, North Dakota State and Illinois State. Iowa also showed interest in Diew.
"Just the atmosphere at Butler, the coaching staff was great and kind," Diew said. "They were sold on me playing my freshman year and being a big defensive asset. The teammates and their bond was great. I feel like I can constantly get better with them and the sky was the limit."
After having the season she did last year and then committing to Butler, there could be pressure to perform at a higher level this season especially if defenses keyed on her more.
But Drent said that hasn't affected Diew because she has such a good basketball IQ.
"She's played high-level basketball with her AAU team two years ago that won a national championship. In the summertime, she played with Paige Bueckers (one of the top recruits in the nation)," Drent said. "(Diew) knows defense and she knows she has good teammates. It's her second year with this group of kids and it's much different how we share it this year.
"I think it's a group effort. We have some veteran kids and even our young kids, they are a year older and finding ways to contribute. It's a fun group to be around."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The senior hit the game-winning shot against West, which was part of his 24-point second half. He also had 11 rebounds and followed that performance up with 15 points and eight rebounds in an 85-49 win over North.
Paul Bruns, Dakota Valley: The junior scored 26 points in Dakota Valley's season-opening win over Tea Area. The Panthers won the game 72-55.