When Chris Stein took over as South Sioux City's football coach this past spring, he knew he not only had a quarterback with Jake Aitken but he also is a vital leader of the team.
However, Stein also knew that Aitken had to fix some things with his footwork and mechanics in order to maximize his potential. So Chris Stein had Aitken work with his son, Tristin, who is the Cardinals offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
"He had a couple of hitches in his motion. Tristin has done an unbelievable job fixing his throwing motion to help him be more accurate," Stein said. "He's had some good quality coaching. I just think he's a good, solid quarterback. Once we got his mechanics fixed, things really started to come together for him.
"He understands spacing and timing and all of those things that it takes to be a good quarterback and that helps. After the mechanics, it all came into place."
Aitken passed for 1,050 yards as a junior, only completing 41.4 percent of his passed. He threw six touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
In his first game as a senior for the Cardinals on Friday against Omaha Bryan, Aitken proved all the changes he made in his mechanics has paid off.
Aitken passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for one more, as South Sioux snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 56-27 win over Omaha Bryan on Friday. In just one game, Aitken is already one-third of the way to his passing total from last season and is only two passing touchdowns away from matching his total from last year.
"It was pretty awesome. The whole game, I felt confident and I was excited to be out there. The offensive line gave me a lot of time in the pocket and the receivers ran great routes," Aitken said. "I think I've grown (as a quarterback). Last year I lacked the confidence I should've had. Coming back as a starter, (coach) worked with my confidence to help me become the quarterback they need.
"I couldn't have done it without my teammates and how hard they pushed me throughout the summer."
As good as it felt to throw for all of the career highs on Friday, the best part of it all was snapping the losing streak. Aitken didn't play on the varsity squad as a freshman so Friday's win was the first time that he and some of the other seniors experienced a victory as varsity players.
"It's something that we've never felt. We are all just so excited throughout the game and knew we had to keep going and not give up and keep pouring it on," Aitken said. "We all knew in the third quarter that we were going to get it done. We were going crazy after the game. The bus ride home was something special, talking about the game and what we did as a team.
"The team comradery was seen throughout the game."
Stein likes how the team has come together and part of that is Aiken's leadership. Aiken also plays basketball and has a 4.2 grade point average. He's part of a senior class that's dedicated to being a part of the solution as Stein attempts to turn around South Sioux's program.
"His leadership ability is what we like about him the best on and off the field. Athletics are second to what that kid has going on in his life. He is going to do great things," Stein said. "It's the whole senior group that has really bought in and that's what changes the team the quickest. Jake, Peyton Webb, Jacob Ngeleka and Caleb Kriens are some that have taken the reins and pushed it forward."
Aitken also had an interception in South Sioux's win on Friday.
But Aitken doesn't think the team is done celebrating, either. The team will regroup and focus on Ralston in the Cardinals home-opener this season. Aitken knows the schedule only gets tougher from here on out but the Cardinals are ready for the challenge.
"This is just the beginning. We have a lot of tough competition yet," Aitken said. "There are things we need to tweak and things I can do to help the team and things team needs to do to help me and we will work on all of that this week. We will be watching a lot of film to see what to fix and build off this."
