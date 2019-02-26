SIOUX CITY -- Every season Sioux City Metros hockey coach Jesse Monell needs some players to step into captaincy roles.
He's careful about who he chooses. He wants someone that is a mentor and someone the younger players can look up to, not just as a hockey player but as a person.
Monell saw something in then-junior Reece McDonald. He saw someone who loved the game and thought that could transfer over into a leadership role.
So Monell chose McDonald to be one of his captains, a role the senior forward from Sioux City East has filled almost perfectly this season.
"All four years he's continued to grow and grow. He's always played hard but he took that role of leadership this year," Monell said. "He's really grabbed onto it and that's not always an easy thing to do and he's done a great job. He's just a great kid."
McDonald, the Sioux City Journal's Metro Athlete of the Week, had a great mentor to learn from.
"Last year (captain) James Page taught me how to do it and I just try and do what he did," McDonald said. "When stuff happens in the locker room with anything, you just keep everyone focused on the game."
McDonald, who fell in love with being on the ice when he was four years old when his parents took him to the rink for the first time, hasn't just transformed into a quality leader for the Metros. He's turned into one of their top players.
It clicked in the playoffs last season. He had a few goals in the state tournament and then found the back of the net again in the national tournament.
Monell said McDonald has that playoff mentality that every coach wants in a player.
"The bigger the game, the better he is. That's how he ticks. He's a playoff hockey guy. You hear about those guys," Monell said. "I've played with a few of those guys. You can't coach it. You can't teach it and when it comes to playing for championships and playoff games, he's a different guy.
"Regular season hockey is fun but he's a different breed. There's something in him that flips and he turns into something else. He changes who he is and does everything and more. He's always played like that."
McDonald said it's because the playoffs are just a whole different environment.
"The atmosphere is a lot different. It gets you going," McDonald said. "I think it's just knowing that if you lose, you go home and you just want to keep playing."
Whatever clicked in the playoffs has carried over to his senior season. McDonald, who has played on varsity for the Metros for the past three seasons, has 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points. He's one of the top scorers on the team.
The 17 goals is a little more than double from his total last season (eight) and the 24 assists is a little more than triple from last season (seven).
In a 10-1 win over Fremont on Friday, McDonald had an assist. In the 9-1 win over Fremont on Saturday, McDonald had a goal and five assists.
"This weekend, every time he touched the puck, everyone came at him. He could have more points but everyone wants to come to you and make sure you aren't the guy who scores," Monell said. "He's had a lot of hurdles and obstacles every game that he's had to fight through. He's kept grinding away."
McDonald plans to play junior hockey next season and has one offer so far from the Alexandria Blizzards.
But first, the Metros plan on another deep run in the postseason. The MHSHL playoffs start on Friday and the Metros are the No. 2 seed. Last season the Metros were the national champions and McDonald would like another run at the national title again.
"I think we've had a pretty good year. I think we can make another deep run," McDonald said. "I think we have a really good chance to beat everyone. Everyone on the team knows how to win."
SPECIAL MENTION
Boys Basketball
Paul Bruns, Dakota Valley ... Bruns had a double-double in the Panthers win over Lennox last Tuesday. Bruns had 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Girls Basketball
Elle Skinner, Bishop Heelan ... The junior had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in Heelan's win over Le Mars last week to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament. She also had eight rebounds and three steals.