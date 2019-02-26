METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Reece McDonald

Metros senior forward, Sioux City East

WHY: McDonald had six assists and a goal this past weekend as the Metros swept Fremont to grab the No. 2 seed in the MHSHL tournament this upcoming weekend.

FYI: McDonald has 17 goals and 24 assists this season for 41 points. He had 15 points as a junior. McDonald is a captain for the Metros and plans to play junior hockey next winter.