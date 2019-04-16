It was a bit of a nostalgic couple of games last week for Sergeant Bluff-Luton defender Colin Margellos.
In the Warriors two wins over Unity Christian and MOC-Floyd Valley, Margellos had a goal in each game, which is a bit unusual because of the position he plays.
For the last two seasons, Margellos has been a defender after playing as a striker in his first two seasons.
But last week, Margellos returned to his striker form as the senior captain had two goals from his defender position.
Margellos, this week's Sioux City Journal Metro Athlete of the Week, already has three goals on the season, two more than he had all of last season.
"It feels good. My teammates put me in a good position to make plays," Margellos said. "They send in great balls and it's really them that have gotten me in the position I am in."
The two wins pushed SB-L to a 3-2 mark overall and the two goals helped continue a string of steady play for Margellos. With the senior captain leading the back line, the Warriors had back-to-back shutouts and have only allowed four goals on the season in five games.
SB-L coach Aaron Witmer said Margellos has performed very well.
"He's our senior captain and he is hungry. He's doing a great job. When he has the opportunity to score, he goes after it. For him to have this many goals is huge," Witmer said. "He's a leader on the back line and has a strong foot. He's taking our goal kicks. He's a very team player and moves the ball around the field."
While Margellos is a solid defender, he started his career as a striker. He earned a spot on the varsity team as a freshman midway through the season because Witmer said Margellos put in the effort to perform well at the position.
Margellos finished with two goals as a freshman and he was second on the team in points as a sophomore with six goals and one assist.
But the Warriors had a talented group of strikers joining the varsity squad during Margellos' junior season. What that freshman class didn't have was a good amount of defenders.
So Witmer made a difficult choice. He moved Margellos, one of his best strikers from the season before, to the back line.
"I chose to switch it up last year and bring those aspects he has to the defensive. I want to have the best defense in the conference and in (Class 2A) and he has helped us do that," Witmer said. "Without him back there, our defense is weaker. He's been great to coach and it's been a pleasure to coach him."
At first, Margellos didn't embrace the move to the back line. He wanted to be the one scoring the goals. It took some time but Margellos embraced his new role and decided to take his striker's mentality to his new position.
"I am a pretty good defender and helping the team win is the ultimate goal. I've adjusted to it. I think it's kind of fun honestly," Margellos said. "You get to shut down opposing offenses and holding them scoreless is a big accomplishment. Being a striker before, I know what a striker is going to do and their mindset. Beating the opposing striker, it's really fun."
Witmer said Margellos best ability is winning 50/50 headers. Witmer said Margellos has no problem bodying up an opposing player and going up for a header.
"He wins balls out of the air all of the time and we are going to miss that," Witmer said. "That's something players have or don't have. They have that hunger for the ball or they don't. He's had it since his freshman year. He's trying to find that ball and put his head on it.
"It's one of those skills that's hard to coach and to get. It's scary to go against someone else's head and he's fearless."
Margellos is hoping the team build off the last two games now. SB-L was ranked to being the season but started 1-2. Margellos thinks there's plenty of talent on the team and wants to end his career by helping SB-L reach the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
"We have the talent to win a state championship. It's just getting the minds right," Margellos said. "It would be awesome. All of the hard work we've put in, it would be very rewarding to make it to state."
HONORABLE MENTION
Track and field
Nya Diew, South Sioux - The junior won the shot put and the discus at the Sioux City Relays on Saturday. She threw 148-10 feet in the discus and 44-8.5 feet in the shot put.
Girls soccer
Hailee Enoch, North - Enoch scored two goals on two shots in a 2-1 win over South Sioux to help keep the North Stars undefeated on the season at the time.