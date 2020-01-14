METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Blake Liebe wrestling with more confidence

While the workouts have helped Liebe become a wrestler to watch in 2A at 170 pounds, it was building up his confidence that was the key.

Liebe's never lacked the athletic talent but even he admits that he lacked the necessary confidence in certain matches, which has changed this season.

"I think I am just wrestling with a lot more confidence. I made myself nervous before matches but this year I am just going out there with some confidence," Liebe said. "It's been a pretty fun season so far. I have won three tournaments so far and probably my favorite was winning the home tournament. I haven't won it before so it was pretty meaningful to win it during my senior year."

Liebe, who has a 3.9 GPA, has every right to be confident on the mat this season. The 170-pound senior is 26-2 so far and recently knocked off AHSTW's Seth Kiesel by a 17-6 major decision at the Rollin Dyer Tournament this past weekend. Kiesel is ranked No. 6 by iawrestle.com in Class 1A. He's won his last 17 matches and he entered the iawrestle.com rankings at No. 9 at 170 pounds in 2A.

Koedam said he saw Liebe gain confidence during the football season when the senior linebacker finished with 34.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks.