As Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls track and field coach Monte Larsen put it, he basically had to beg Brooklyn Huberty to come out for track a couple of seasons ago.
Larsen was the new coach and he was looking to build up the program. From watching her play volleyball and basketball, he knew Huberty had the potential to excel on the track and if he could get her to join the team, maybe others would follow her lead.
However, Huberty already went out for track once, as a freshman. It wasn't the best experience apparently.
"She just didn't have a lot of friends out and the track team wasn't big and the program didn't have a lot of success placing at meets," Larsen said. "It came down to me begging her to come out."
Huberty found her niche on the track, qualifying for the Class 3A state meet in the 400-meter dash.
"Once she got some success, she started dominating," Larsen said. "Something clicked, just seeing how fast she was, especially in the 400. She started being up there in some meets."
With Huberty joining the track team and the success she and Madison Harms had, it started to attract more girls to join the program.
After struggling to qualify runners for the state meet, the Warriors were entered in eight events this season - Maddie Hinkel in the 800, Harms in the high jump, Addy Mosier in the long jump, Tessa Smith in the long jump and the 4x200, 4x400 and the 4x800 relays.
Huberty made a repeat trip in the 400 at state. After finding her niche in the 400 as a junior, she took a major step forward in the race as a senior. She went into the state meet with a season-best time of 59.22 seconds.
While she didn't run her personal-best time at state, she still finished in 59.59, good enough for fifth-place overall in 3A.
She was also part of the 4x400 relay with Emma Salker, Chloe Black and Hinkel. Huberty ran the anchor leg and in her last event at the state track meet, she helped the Warriors to a seventh-place finish in 4:03.84.
Huberty did all of this while also being a key member of the SB-L girls soccer team. Throughout the season, she found a way to balance both sports. On the final day of qualifying for the Drake Relays, SB-L's 4x400 team had a time that just missed qualifying going into a meet that day. Huberty had a soccer match, but after it was done, she made it to the track meet and helped the 4x400 relay team qualify for the Drake Relays.
There was even a day during the state track meet where Huberty ran on the blue oval during the early afternoon and still made it back for a match against East. The Warriors won 2-1 and are 8-6 on the season.
Larsen said he works with girls soccer coach Emily Schoonover to help balance Huberty's schedule.
"When I was in high school, I did it so I know how hard it is. I know it's difficult and she does a really good job of handling it," Larsen said. "We have our priorities picked out when there is a conflict and find a way to get to both practices when there isn't a match or a meet. It's probably stressful at times but that hasn't affected her. If anything, it's worked better for both."
Convincing Huberty to come out for track again was one of the best things Larsen has done in his short period as the SB-L girls track coach. Not only has it helped draw more girls to join the team, but Huberty is also one of the seniors he can rely on as a leader.
And that's one of the things Larsen is going to miss about Huberty the most.
"The underclassmen love her and she's a hard worker and she leads in multiple ways," Huberty said. "She doesn't care how old you are, she's going to talk to you, pump you up and encourage you to do your best. When you see a senior getting with a freshman, it says a lot about their character.
"I can't stress enough how much it turned our program around with her sticking it out and I am so glad it lead to success for her. I am very proud of all of her accomplishments."
