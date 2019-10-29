SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Justin Smith said Daniel Wright is the best quarterback he's ever coached.
However, he almost didn't get the opportunity to not only have Wright as a quarterback but also coach him at all.
When Wright was coming up through the youth ranks, he was a lineman just like his older brother, who was a tackle. But he wasn't putting on weight like his brother did so a position change was considered.
"He was big and tall and he wanted to give quarterback a shot so I let him throw," Smith said. "The first time I saw him throw the ball, I thought we can easily work with this."
Wright, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week, moved to quarterback but going into his sophomore season, he wasn't developing as fast as he wanted to as a quarterback and Dylan Laughlin was ahead of him on the depth chart. He is also a decent golfer so Wright considered joining the SB-L golf team.
"Honestly, I was really close to going out for the golf team. Coach gave me an opportunity, I can be a quarterback and I might not play or be a lineman and maybe start my senior year," Wright said. "Neither one of those sounded appealing and I am not that bad at golf.
"I decided to give quarterback one more year and a couple of injuries and I was in the game and never looked back."
In the 2017 season-opener, Laughlin passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the win over MOC-Floyd Valley. But in the second week again East, Laughlin, who now plays at Buena Vista, broke his hand and after he decided to stay on the football team, Wright earned the top backup spot.
Wright passed for 129 yards and a touchdown, completing 58.8 percent of his passes in the game. Since then, Wright has been SB-L's starting quarterback.
"He's the best quarterback I've ever coached. He's a very high-level player and you don't see players like that very often," Smith said. "He does a good job of reading the defense. We don't have any routes where it is specifically to one guy, he is making the reads. He's a great leader."
Wright finished his sophomore season with 1,608 yards and 20 touchdowns as he helped the Warriors to a 10-1 record. He only threw three interceptions and completed 59.3 percent of his passes.
Wright took a major step forward as a junior. He finished 10th in the state with 2,423 yards and was among the top-10 passers, he had the best completion percentage (66.9). He also had 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He helped lead the Warriors to a trip to the UNI Dome and a 10-2 record.
"I just learned the game more. Since I was pretty new to the position, I've been able to grow a lot," Wright said. "The way I look at it, it's a puzzle and I just have to figure out where the pieces go. I get in the film room and figuring out coverages has been important for me."
The 6'8, 225-pound quarterback is having another successful season. He's 14th in the state with 2,229 yards and his 69.1 completion percentage is the best among the top-40 passers in the state. He has 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Warriors are 8-1 as they prepare for their first-round playoff game against Carlisle on Friday.
"He more comfortable in the offense. It's his second full season as a starter and he's seeing things quicker," Smith said. "He's pretty steady. A bad play will happen and he flushes it. He's calm in the pocket. His height helps and overall, he's an intelligent kid and he understands what he is seeing."
Wright has had some talented receivers to throw to the last few years, too. Ty Boekelman had 567 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in 2017 and Conner Groves had 503 yards and eight touchdowns. Last season Groves had 818 yards receiving and eight touchdowns and Sam DeMoss had 806 yards and seven touchdowns.
This season Deric Fitzgerald has 745 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, Carter Schumacher had 642 yards and seven touchdowns and Jacob Imming has 388 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Ben Freiberg has three receiving touchdowns.
"They are all crazy good athletes and it's been fun to throw to different guys that can make plays," Wright said. "I can put it out there and they do the rest. They are dudes out there and it's been helpful for me."
A couple of colleges have taken notice of Wright's talent. The senior has a preferred walk-on offer to Iowa State and the University of Sioux Falls has offered him.
"I think he should have D-I scholarship offers," Smith said. "You don't see many kids that can process like him."
Wright also has an offer from Augustana University in Sioux Falls to play baseball. He's been a standout pitcher for the Warriors and he is a major part of the SB-L basketball team.
Right now, Wright isn't getting wrapped up in what offers he has or even what sport he is going to play in college, though.
"I am focusing on finishing my senior year strong," Wright said. "One of the things I told myself is to just enjoy my teammates now and don't look ahead. I have it good here and I am just staying in the moment. We are having so much success and it's been a fun ride in the Bluff."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Kobey June, Dakota Valley football: June caught a 54-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers their lone score in a 7-6 win over Tri-Valley to firmly secure a playoff spot. June also had nine carries for 63 yards.
Riley Donahue, East volleyball: Donahue had 19 kills and 23 digs in a four-set win over North to open the postseason.