SERGEANT BLUFF -- Easton Graff's goal is simple. He wants to be the best out of everyone in his weight class. He wants to win and believes he can win every match he's in.
It's been that way since Graff was a little kid. He's always been competitive.
While some might see that as being overconfident, Graff doesn't want to change how competitive he is.
"I think confidence in myself has been the biggest thing," said Graff, who is the Metro Athlete of the Week. "People say I am overconfident but I think the only thing about me being confident, you have to have that ability to believe in yourself more than anyone else."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling coach Clint Koedam said he enjoys seeing the competitive fire that his senior 152-pounder has.
"He's just the true definition of a competitor when he's on the mat. He doesn't shy away from competition, he looks for it," Koedam said. "The past couple of years, he's taken pride in the number of number one ranked wrestlers that he's knocked off. He just defines himself on the mat."
Graff knocked off two No. 1-ranked wrestlers last year and one, Spirit Lake's Kyler Rieck, this season.
Graff's desire is to be the best but even with the number of wins he has over No. 1-ranked wrestlers, he hasn't ended the season as the best, something he's hoping to change in Class 2A this season at 152 pounds.
Not only has Graff not finished at the top of the podium yet, but he's also only been on the podium once at the Wells Fargo Arena. Graff missed out on qualifying for the state tournament in both of his freshman and sophomore seasons by one match.
Last season Graff qualified for the state tournament for the first time. Graff only had two losses going into the state tournament on his first-round match by a 12-0 major decision. But he lost his next match to New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Michael Blockhus by a 5-2 decision. Blockhus went on to win the 138-pound Class 2A title and Graff finished in fifth place.
Graff is wrestling at 152 pounds this season and is 35-3 on the season. He is currently ranked No. 2 in 2A at 152 by the Predicament. Two of those losses came after he knocked off Rieck. One of those losses is to Akron-Westfield's John Henrich, a two-time state champion.
Despite those three setbacks, Graff is convinced the postseason has greater things in store for him during his senior season than the past few seasons. All of the past seasons just fuels Graff.
"Every time I think back to my freshman and sophomore years, it motivates me more. Last year wasn't the draw I wanted or the match I wanted in the second round. It will be a lot different this year," Graff said. "The state tournament, the whole thing will be different. It's a whole different atmosphere since last year since it was my first trip. Now I have that state experience. It will be different."
Koedam said while Graff has always been intense, he sees a different wrestler this season because of how the past three years have gone.
"When he was a freshman and sophomore, he just let some things get in his head and take up space that shouldn't have been there and it cost him. Sometimes when a kid doesn't get what he thinks he deserves, that can be a motivator," Koedam said. "There's just something about him. He's the kid that if his arm was caught in a bear trap, he would chew it off, open up the trap and sew his arm back on. I can count on one hand the number of back points he's given up. He refuses to let kids score points on him."
Graff's competitive spirit can be seen on the side of the mat, too, as he watches his younger brother, Braden, wrestle. Braden is a freshman and he is ranked No. 5 at 113 in 2A. Graff will shout out advise during Braden's matches and follows his matches intensely.
"I've always looked at him as a second chance for the stuff I haven't done. He will make it to state and place as a freshman like I never did," Graff said. "He doesn't like me screaming at him during a match but he knows I will always be there if he ever wants the insight. He's very fun to watch because he makes people work hard. He goes out there and has fun with it."
Graff's next step after high school currently doesn't involve wrestling. He is "90 percent" sure he will be joining the Army. He is keeping his options open just in case a high-level wrestling school such as Wartburg or Grand View come around. But he currently plans to follow in his family's footsteps.
"My stepdad and grandpa are both Marines and my other grandpa was in the Army. My dad was briefly in the Air Force. It's one of the best routes for me as a person to do what I want to do," Graff said. "It's more of a drive to serve my country and being out there. A lot of people go to the military for college but I want to be in the front lines helping people."
SPECIAL MENTION
Boys basketball
Conner Groves, Sergeant Bluff-Luton ... In the Warriors 68-60 win over Heelan on Jan. 22, Groves finished with 16 points and three assists as he hit three-three pointers. Then Groves scored 29 points, hit five three-pointers and finished with five rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Warriors handed East its first loss of the season, 82-75, on Friday.
Girls basketball
Ella Skinner, Bishop Heelan ... Skinner had a double-double in the Crusaders 66-61 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Jan. 22. Skinner finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Then in Heelan's 52-25 win over Western Christian on Saturday, Skinner had 12 points and five rebounds.