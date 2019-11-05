SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Renee Winkel is quick to point out that senior Elle Sneller is having a breakout season.
Sneller is hitting for a better percentage (.397 on 506 attacks) and has almost 60 more blocks (92 total) this season and while Winkel thinks Sneller is improved on the court, her leadership is a key reason as to why the Warriors are 34-3 and going to the state tournament for the third straight season.
That was a key role because while there are four seniors on the team - Sneller, Kenzie Foley, Regina Rogers and Allyson Hertz - along with junior Mia Gamet, but there are a number of sophomores that are new to the varsity program this season.
"She's been solid in the past but the role she has taken on this season is as the number two hitter and she is playing two positions at a high level," Winkel said. "She's the kind of kid that doesn't care about the stats, though. She wants to win. Just getting that type of player on varsity for the third year in a row that helps lead and guide her young teammates, she's such a positive person and she's really stepped into that starting role and has run with it."
For Sneller, she feels she's just passing on what was taught to her. She learned how to be a leader because of how the previous captains treated her and her teammates.
"Me and the other captains have a big responsibility of showing leadership on the court or off the court," Sneller said. "In my past years on the team, we've had really good leadership. It really just showed me how to lead the girls. The past players being such good role models, it gave me tips and the things they did for me, I knew I needed to do for the other girls."
There's also a sense of urgency for Sneller. After three years of starting for the Warriors, which now includes three trips to the state tournament, this is Sneller's last season of playing volleyball competitively. She's already decided that she's going to go to Iowa State just as a student and isn't going to pursue a college volleyball career.
Her goal is to try and help lead the Warriors, who are the top-ranked team in Class 4A, to a state title.
"It's the sense that it's the last season. I just need to give it everything that I have. It's such a team sport and my success turns into success for the team," Sneller said. "From the beginning, this team has had chemistry like no other team I've been on. This team just clicks, on the court and off it.
"That's definitely a strength for us and if we use that chemistry and if we do our jobs on the team while working together, we can really achieve whatever goals we want. If we all play like I know we can, we can do it, no doubt in my mind."
Sneller started to contribute on the SB-L varsity squad as a sophomore with 189 kills and 40 blocks. Last season Sneller had 282 kills while hitting .300 and added 39 blocks.
This season Sneller is second on the team with 264 kills and is hitting .397. She has 92 blocks, a significant jump from last season.
"Anything I can do to slow the ball down is my main priority," Sneller said. "I try to find the ball, where the setting going to set the ball and it's the same if I play middle or outside. I need to get my hands there and press."
The Warriors needed Sneller to get more blocks because of the graduation of Madison Harms, who is playing as a true freshman at the University of South Dakota.
"She's constantly working on getting better. She knows she has to read the setter and the hitters and she's done a better job of that," Winkel said. "She's absolutely taught the other middles. It's fun to see the leadership passed down from Madison leading the drills and now Elle and Emma (Salker) are passing down the info to the other players.
"They are constantly working together and having teammates watch their form and they get excited when someone makes adjustments. That's been a major success to the team is her in that role."
