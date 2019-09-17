Any sport Kenzie Foley has played, she's excelled in.
Foley is Sergeant Bluff-Luton's top pitcher and also one of the best hitters for the Warriors softball team. The 6-foot Foley is also one of the top basketball players and has ended up with 15 or more rebounds a few times for the Warriors.
While she enjoys both sports, volleyball is the one that Foley loves the most, which she also excels in.
Volleyball has been a part of Foley's life ever since she was little. Her mother, Julie, was a volleyball coach and was at the helm of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball program for five seasons.
"I went to the practices when I was very young and watched the girls compete for their positions and I've strived for that since I was little," said Foley, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week. "I've been blessed with a lot of good teammates and coaches in volleyball and it has benefited me even more."
Not only does Foley know that volleyball is her favorite sport, she already knows where she is going to continue to play it at the next level. Back in April, Foley verbally committed to play at St. Cloud State (Minnesota) next fall, choosing to be a Huskie over Northern State (in Aberdeen, S.D.).
Before playing high school volleyball, Foley wanted to play basketball at the next level. But playing for SB-L coach Renee Winkel sold her on the fact of playing college volleyball at the next level.
"I got to high school and having the coach I have now put the passion in me," Foley said. "I had it down to two (NCAA) Division II schools and I wanted to go D-II because I thought it would push me and also that I would excel. I wasn't quite sure on which school and then on my second visit to St. Cloud State, I played some games with the girls and it set in that this is where I belong."
Foley is one of four seniors on the team along with Elle Sneller, Allyson Hertz and Regina Rogers.
Foley has some unfinished business before she goes to St. Cloud State.
She wants to experience winning a state title before she leaves Sergeant Bluff-Luton and she feels the Warriors, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and undefeated beating Dakota Valley for the Le Mars Invite title this past weekend, can win a state championship in volleyball.
The Warriors (10-0) have come close to winning a state title each of the last two seasons. Last season Dubuque Wahlert beat SB-L in the semifinals. Two years ago Dubuque Wahlert defeated the Warriors in the state title game.
Dubuque Wahlert is ranked No. 2 in 4A currently with Cedar Rapids Xavier No. 1.
"I personally don't want to leave Sergeant Bluff without a title. I've been pushing myself and my teammates and with our potential, we are capable of that," Foley said. "Two of my three years with being that close, you see what it could be like and you want to do that and you strive to do that by the end of the season.
"I definitely believe we can (win the state title) and we just all have to start believing it and that will make us successful."
Winkel said Foley has been a leader for the team not just this season but the past two seasons. And not just in the statistical categories.
Last season Foley led the team in kills with 489 and she finished with a hitting percentage of .337. So also had a team-high 50 aces and was second on the team in digs (273) and third in blocks (48).
Foley once again leads the team in kills with 109 and so far this season, she is hitting .379. She is also second on the team with 47 digs.
"I expected her to lead the team and she has done a great job with that," Winkel said. "She's a great competitor and she loves to win. She hates losing and will do anything in her power to be the person to inspire her team to follow her. She raises the bar and even has room to improve and will only get better."
