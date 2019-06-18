When Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School coach Jared Ocker has to submit his all-district and all-state nominations next month, he has a dilemma to make.
The dilemma is whether to make Warriors senior Madelyn Mogensen a first baseman, a pitcher or even as a utility player. Fact is, Mogensen can play any position that Ocker asks her to.
Mogensen, this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, can play anywhere on the infield, and she’s picked up some pitching responsibilities.
“I would probably (nominate) her for infield first, just because that’s where she spends the majority of her game, but utility would definitely fit that role," Ocker said.
Mogensen entered Monday hitting .356 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. She added to her RBIs total Monday with six in a 21-1 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
Mogensen was an all-state catcher last season, but hasn’t caught a single third of an inning yet. The Warriors senior is okay with playing first, third, pitcher or anywhere else she is needed.
“I enjoy it,” Mogensen said. “I’ve played third, so it’s just a different angle of the field. I kind of like first because it still allows me to get the ball more than I would in a different position, if that makes any sense.”
This isn’t the first time Mogensen has played at first base.
She played the position in little league, and her brother, Tyler, also plays first base. She also played a little bit of first base last season, too.
It didn’t take long for her to get reacquainted with playing that position.
Mogensen credits her skills as a catcher to be able to dig throws out of the dirt from her infielders.
“I’m such a visual learner, I could just watch a different team play and just pick up, ‘Oh, that’s how you play first base. I can do that.’”
Mogensen wishes she could get behind the plate and catch pitcher Kenzie Foley, who threw a no-hitter Monday against Council Bluffs Jefferson.
Mogensen misses working alongside the pitcher and “getting on the good side” with umpires to build a good rapport with them.
It’s not by design that the Warriors senior hasn’t caught this season — it’s more of a necessity.
“Madelyn caught a lot last year, the year prior to that Emma Christensen caught the majority of the games and so, Emma's also back as a junior and, just kind of our needs to put together the most complete defense that we felt we needed on the varsity was to put Madelyn at first base,” Ocker said.
“You know I always tell my coaches, whoever ends up playing first base (helps make) the rest of the infield look good and she has dug out a lot of balls, a lot of bad throws this year, to get an out for us and she has really helped out the other girls on the team by doing that,” Ocker said. “She is just a very good overall softball player, as a whole. You know her career is so big for that.”
When last season ended, then-SB-L coach Tom Prince met with Mogensen to talk about the potential of her pitching this summer.
Prince knew there wouldn’t be many candidates to help Foley eat innings.
“I could not imagine pitching every single game, or having Kenzie pitch every game,” Mogensen said. “It doesn’t make things so routine. So, every game’s a little different, I would say.”
As expected, Mogensen eagerly obliged, and started working on how to pitch.
“I worked a lot on form and technique and using my legs more instead of throwing with all arm,” Mogensen said.
Mogensen didn’t have to work on her mindset as a pitcher given her catcher’s background.
“I just want to throw it in their glove every single time and make it easy for them,” Mogensen said. “I think catching helps me become a better pitcher because I was with the pitchers when they were working on it.”
As a pitcher, Mogensen entered Monday with a 5-1 record, a 1.45 earned run average in 43 1/3 innings. Foley has thrown 83 2/3 innings, and including her no-hitter, she’s now 13-1.
Mogensen had a scare in the fall, however.
She had shoulder surgery, and the doctors didn’t want Mogensen to throw as much after the surgery.
Mogensen had the operation in October, and before it happened, she was afraid of the outcome.
“It was going to go one of two ways,” Mogensen said. “One way, I was just going to get scoped, get things cleaned up and I’d be good to go in a few months.
“And, then the other option was going to be pretty bad,” Mogensen added. “He’d have to fix a lot of things.”
Luckily, it was the former option, and Mogensen has been able to play a full senior basketball season.
