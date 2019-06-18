Metro Athlete of the Week

Madelyn Mogensen

Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball

WHY: Mogensen leads the team with 30-plus RBIs and has three home runs on the season. She has also assisted Kenzie Foley as the Warriors' No. 2 pitcher.

FYI: Even though she was an all-state catcher last season, Mogensen has not caught a single pitch so far this season.