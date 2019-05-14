Metro Athlete of the Week

Max Murphy

Sergeant Bluff-Luton track and field

Why: Murphy qualified for the Class 3A IHSAA state track meet in three events last week at the District meet. He will run in the 110 hurdles, the 400 hurdles and the shuttle hurdle relay.

FYI: Murphy set the school record in the 110 hurdles at the District meet last week when he ran 14.63 seconds, one-hundredth of a second faster than the previous school record.