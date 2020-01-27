METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nate Curry amasses more than 150 wins

Nate Curry tried to follow his brother's footsteps at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Along the way, Curry ended up carving his own path for the Warriors wrestling program.
When Nate was a freshman, he got to witness what his brother Brayden did on the mat for SB-L. Brayden Curry went 56-4 in his senior season and finished third at state. By the end of his career, Brayden finished in third place twice and was a two-time state finalist. He's now wrestling for Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.
At the same time as Brayden's senior season, Nate was putting together a successful freshman season. Nate qualified for the state tournament and finished the season with a 40-14 record. That freshman season was only the start for Curry.
"I try and follow in my brother's footsteps because he's a pretty good brother and he set a good example for me," Nate Curry said, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week. "He's my brother but still I'm my own person. I pride myself on my own success as well. I can also credit my success to my teammates and my coaches because I can't just do this all on my own."
Since his freshman season, Nate Curry went 36-9 as a sophomore and 42-11 last season. He qualified for the state tournament both seasons.
During a dual against Bishop Heelan on Jan. 16, Nate Curry picked up an 8-0 decision which ended up being the 150th victory of his career.
"I am pretty proud of myself and how far I've come over these past four years," Curry said. "Each year I try and get better and this year I hope to make the podium. (These four years) really flew by. A big thing for me this year is keeping my confidence high even when I am losing a match. Just don't give up halfway through and see it to the end."
SB-L coach Clint Koedam has coached both Nate and Brayden and has enjoyed seeing each one of them grow on the mat and as a person.
"I think anytime you have siblings that compete, there is going to be an element of them that you are going to take with you," Koedam said. "What I like about Nate, he's so super coachable, is a phenomenal leader, he's an intelligent kid, he's not afraid of anyone and makes very few mistakes. Nate is Nate for a reason. The world would be great if it was full of Brayden's but it would be just as great if it was full of Nates."
Nate Curry has accomplished a good amount during his time on the mat but there is one thing left to check off the list. While he's a three-time state qualifier, he hasn't ended up on the podium at Wells Fargo Arena yet. Curry is currently ranked No. 6 at 132 pounds by iawrestle.com in Class 2A.
This season is Curry's last chance to get on the podium at state.
"I want it really bad," Curry said. "It's definitely my biggest motivator this year. I want to climb as high as I can on that podium."
Koedam said Curry is wrestling with more confidence during his senior season.
"When you are in your last hurrah, that can change a lot. His confidence is unbelievable," Koedam said. "The one thing Nate is the best at on the team is that his movement is phenomenal. He's always trying to find angles. His movement underneath is unbelievable. Very rarely does somebody stop him."
Curry is 35-5 so far this season. He's coming off a runner-up finish at the Herb Irgens Invitational with the loss coming to Don Bosco's Easton Larson, who is ranked No. 3 in 1A. Curry knocked off 1A No. 4 Trey Schuck in the semifinal. The loss to Larson is Curry's only one to a wrestler in Iowa this season since the four others came to wrestlers from Nebraska.
Sectionals are only two weeks away with districts the week after followed by the state tournament where Curry hopes to be on the podium.
But no matter what, Koedam said Nate Curry is going to leave quite the legacy in the SB-L wrestling room.
"The legacy that Nate Curry is going to leave is he doesn't have four state medals. We hope and pray that he gets one by the end of this year," Koedam said. "But the legacy that young man is going to leave is nothing but friendship, hard work, leadership, great academics. In the end, maybe his accolades aren't as great as Brayden's were but the legacy Nate is going to leave is going to be pretty hard for others to beat."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan girls basketball: The Crusaders senior scored 55 points in three games last week as Bishop Heelan won all three games. Her best game was a 24-point outing against then 15th-ranked Unity Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Katelyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan girls basketball: The Crusaders senior scored 46 points combined in three games last week. She scored 22 points in a win over then No. 15-ranked Unity Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Justin Rust
Sports Editor
