METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nate Curry amasses more than 150 wins

"I am pretty proud of myself and how far I've come over these past four years," Curry said. "Each year I try and get better and this year I hope to make the podium. (These four years) really flew by. A big thing for me this year is keeping my confidence high even when I am losing a match. Just don't give up halfway through and see it to the end."

SB-L coach Clint Koedam has coached both Nate and Brayden and has enjoyed seeing each one of them grow on the mat and as a person.

"I think anytime you have siblings that compete, there is going to be an element of them that you are going to take with you," Koedam said. "What I like about Nate, he's so super coachable, is a phenomenal leader, he's an intelligent kid, he's not afraid of anyone and makes very few mistakes. Nate is Nate for a reason. The world would be great if it was full of Brayden's but it would be just as great if it was full of Nates."

Nate Curry has accomplished a good amount during his time on the mat but there is one thing left to check off the list. While he's a three-time state qualifier, he hasn't ended up on the podium at Wells Fargo Arena yet. Curry is currently ranked No. 6 at 132 pounds by iawrestle.com in Class 2A.

This season is Curry's last chance to get on the podium at state.