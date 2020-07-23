METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Chloe Black makes moves en route to solid tenure

At that same time, Black was still playing travel ball with the Sioux Falls Steel club.

She had no idea what it was like to play sanctioned high school softball in the summer. South Dakota doesn’t offer sanctioned high school softball in any season.

Black wondered whether Iowa ball was going to be competitive. The Warriors helped erase all her doubts.

“That’s what high school sports are all about,” Black said. “It was impressive. There’s 100 people per class, and to get all that talent, I realized that they had a good program.”

Black didn’t want to give up playing with her friends yet, so on the weekends, she traveled to wherever the Steel was playing and spent the weekend with them.

Black admitted that she, as well as the Warriors, were going through their ups and downs during that season.

“It was harder to make a connection with the team,” Black said. “They didn’t know why I was doing it.”

Black ended up making her second move last summer, and that was deciding to play exclusively for the Warriors.

It was a hard move to make, but one she realized that needed to be made.