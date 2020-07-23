METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Chloe Black makes moves en route to solid tenure

SERGEANT BLUFF — Chloe Black made a lot of moves midway through her high school career.
There were three in particular that helped the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate succeed with the Warriors.
The first move was a move itself from Sioux Falls to Sergeant Bluff. She moved midway through her sophomore year and the Warriors were in the middle of their basketball season.
On Black’s first day, the Warriors were facing Lewis Central on the road. Black wasn’t sure whether she should join the team, but the girls invited Black on the bus for the game.
Black jumped on the bus, and there was one girl who invited to sit with her: Kenzie Foley.
Foley started to chat with Black, and by the time they arrived to Council Bluffs to face the Titans two years ago, the two current graduates found out they had a lot more in common than perceived.
“That helped me a lot,” Black said. “Kenzie wanted to sit with me on the bus and I was happy about that. I knew people to go to class with. They were all nice.”
Black fit in right away, and that helped during her first softball season with the Warriors in 2018.
Black helped the Warriors get to the state tournament. She hit .351 at the plate, drove in 13 runs and scored the second-most runs with 29.
At that same time, Black was still playing travel ball with the Sioux Falls Steel club.
She had no idea what it was like to play sanctioned high school softball in the summer. South Dakota doesn’t offer sanctioned high school softball in any season.
Black wondered whether Iowa ball was going to be competitive. The Warriors helped erase all her doubts.
“That’s what high school sports are all about,” Black said. “It was impressive. There’s 100 people per class, and to get all that talent, I realized that they had a good program.”
Black didn’t want to give up playing with her friends yet, so on the weekends, she traveled to wherever the Steel was playing and spent the weekend with them.
Black admitted that she, as well as the Warriors, were going through their ups and downs during that season.
“It was harder to make a connection with the team,” Black said. “They didn’t know why I was doing it.”
Black ended up making her second move last summer, and that was deciding to play exclusively for the Warriors.
It was a hard move to make, but one she realized that needed to be made.
“I was close to my (Sioux Falls) team, and it was hard to say goodbye at last, but I didn’t want to miss playing in tournaments playing with SB-L,” Black said.
The third move Black made was moving from the outfield to second base. As a younger player in Sioux Falls, Black played in the outfield.
But, when Black arrived to SB-L, the Warriors needed a second baseman, and Black was the right girl for the job.
Warriors coach Jared Ocker believed Black could play anywhere on the diamond.
“There’s not much she can’t do on the softball field,” Ocker said.
Black ended her high school career strong, especially at the plate.
Black led SB-L with a .459 batting average her senior season with 34 hits and 39 runs. She was solid from the No. 2 position in the lineup. She had a batting average of .667 when she had runners in scoring position.
“I don’t know if Chloe gets the credit she deserves,” Ocker said. “Emma (Christensen) gets a lot of pub, Kenzie gets a lot of pub but if you look at what Chloe has done in the last three or four weeks, it’s scary good.”
In the last two weeks dating back to a July 7 doubleheader against Le Mars, Black was 14-for-28 with four doubles and six RBIs.
Over the season, Black had 11 multi-hit games. She had a three-hit game five times, and on June 30 against Council Bluffs Lincoln, Black had a four-hit game.
“She’s quiet on the field, but she is a competitor,” Ocker said. “She shows up and plays hard every night. We’re going to miss that type of intensity. Nothing ever fazed her.”
Black’s next move is to Iowa City, where she’ll be a student at the University of Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Physiology.
Black thought about finding a place to play softball, but never quite found the right connection with a team.
