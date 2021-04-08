METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's David Clausen adjusts his first touch skills on soccer pitch

The receiver of the pass took too big of a first touch, according to Clausen, and the Warriors senior saw the opportunity for a steal.

“It clicked in my head right away as soon as the goalie passed to step on the ball,” Clausen said. “He had a bad first touch, I grabbed it. I turned around and whipped the ball into the far post. My head was going crazy. I pretty much wanted to punish them for that first bad touch.”

Speaking of first touch, that’s what Clausen worked on during the offseason.

Warriors coach Aaron Witmer thought Clausen’s touch was good during his freshman season, and may have tampered off a bit in 2019.

Clausen seemed to find it in the offseason and wanted to make sure it was in better shape once the season started.

“I'm not really sure what happened to him,” Witmer said. “I mean, he still had a great season two years ago, don't get me wrong. He still was a big part of our season back then, all the success we had. But there was just a level to his game that I knew he could be at, that I don't think he was at two years ago as a sophomore.

“He's grown up and now he brought that next level play that I always knew he was capable of, but that's just something we worked on in the off-season,” Witmer added.