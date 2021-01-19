METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel makes offensive adjustments to win Perry Invitational

Gaukel also recorded a point in the second period on an escape after he started the period on bottom.

“I rode the horse that got me to the rodeo and I'm stuck with what I was confident with and what I knew that I had been using to attack,” Gaukel said. “I know that I'll have to learn from the film and make adjustments based on that, but going into the weekend, I had just figured that I would use it, what I was best at and hope that would be enough.

“I needed to stay on my offense. I know previously in big matches, I had a tendency to shut down maybe a little bit and not wrestle as aggressively as I do in my other matches. So I figured my best strategy would be to really try to open things up and wrestle with a high pace and to try to score as many points as possible.”

The Warriors senior believed that beating Peyton and Reisz will serve as a springboard heading into the postseason.

“I think it was a good confidence booster,” Gaukel said. “Obviously I knew that Jadyn and Briar were going to be very tough wrestlers and very fierce competitors and I'm very fortunate to be on top of that. And I think it's going to be a good springboard into the postseason with sessionals and districts and state all around the corner.”