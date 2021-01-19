METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel makes offensive adjustments to win Perry Invitational

SERGEANT BLUFF — Jack Gaukel figured out last weekend he needed to stay on offense when wrestling on the mat.
Before the Perry Invitational on Saturday, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior worried more about what his opponent might do instead of doing what Gaukel wanted to do.
That strategy change paid off handsomely for Gaukel on Saturday in Perry, and it led him to being this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
For the second straight tournament, Gaukel won the 152-pound division. Gaukel opened up his path to the division crown by recording wins by fall in the first two matches.
Then, Gaukel, ranked No. 1 at 152 in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, defeated fourth-ranked Jadyn Peyton in the semifinals with a 1-0 decision.
Gaukel handed Peyton his first loss of the season.
Then, in the finals, Gaukel went up against Class 1A No. 1 Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia.
Gaukel took his offensive mindset to heart, especially in the first period.
Gaukel recorded a takedown at the 1-minute, 27-second mark of the opening period, and that gave the Warriors senior a 2-0 lead.
Then, in the third period, Gaukel took Reisz down again, getting two more points, and that proved to be the difference in a 5-3 win.
Gaukel also recorded a point in the second period on an escape after he started the period on bottom.
“I rode the horse that got me to the rodeo and I'm stuck with what I was confident with and what I knew that I had been using to attack,” Gaukel said. “I know that I'll have to learn from the film and make adjustments based on that, but going into the weekend, I had just figured that I would use it, what I was best at and hope that would be enough.
“I needed to stay on my offense. I know previously in big matches, I had a tendency to shut down maybe a little bit and not wrestle as aggressively as I do in my other matches. So I figured my best strategy would be to really try to open things up and wrestle with a high pace and to try to score as many points as possible.”
The Warriors senior believed that beating Peyton and Reisz will serve as a springboard heading into the postseason.
“I think it was a good confidence booster,” Gaukel said. “Obviously I knew that Jadyn and Briar were going to be very tough wrestlers and very fierce competitors and I'm very fortunate to be on top of that. And I think it's going to be a good springboard into the postseason with sessionals and districts and state all around the corner.”
To start the season, Gaukel faced Millard South’s Scott Robertson for two straight weeks, and those two matches clued Gaukel in on focusing on his offense.
In the first matchup, Robertson beat Gaukel by recording a takedown at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invitational on Dec. 5 at the Long Lines Center.
The two met again on Dec. 12 at The Arena Sports Academy Invite. Gaukel took an early lead in that match, but Robertson got the pin in 4:29 for the victory.
Gaukel knew Robertson well, as he watched game film on him. Gaukel saw that Robertson had a tough single-leg.
Gaukel and the SB-L coaching staff led by Clint Koedam worked on adjustments to defend against Robertson’s go-to move.
After losing to Robertson in back-to-back weekends, Gaukel realized that using his offense at all times was his best bet.
“I think it just puts more points up on the board for me and really keeps that's more of what shuts down my opponent than anything is me scoring points and keeping pressure on him,” Gaukel said.
To Koedam, Gaukel has served the role of torchbearer in the Warriors program.
When Colton McCrystal and Brayden Curry graduated, Koedam needed someone to carry the proverbial torch for the Warriors.
“ I think it's always great when you have an example for younger kids to follow in terms of the dedication it takes to get there,” Koedam said. “It's a lot easier to show younger guys the effort that it takes when you've got the direct example in your room. He was able to have heroes that went through this program, wearing orange and black, that came before him. Just even be able to say, ‘I accomplished something similar to this previous warrior,’ I think is great.”