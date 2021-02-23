METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jake Layman and Majok Majouk have a close bond on, off the court

“We made adjustments and 2021, we’re living together and everything is perfect now,” Layman said.

Layman and Majouk came together for a highlight-reel alley-oop during Monday night’s 54-23 substate quarterfinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors had a pretty comfortable lead.

The play started to unfold when Layman had the ball at the top of the key and Majouk was situated around the left-hand side of the wing.

Layman took a couple dribbles to his right, and while that was happening, Majouk set a screen for Nick Muller.

Muller flashed to the top of the key, but gave the ball right back to Layman.

Layman saw that the play had a chance of working, so he threw the ball up toward the rim, and Majouk grabbed it and flushed the ball down with two hands.

That sent the crowd to its feet, and the two seniors were happy to pull off that play during their final home basketball game.