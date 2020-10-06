METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet has a knack for libero spot

"She's so fast and reads the ball so well," Winkel said. "She's played enough and she has this innate sense of where the ball will go. As a coach, you just let her do her thing because she reads the ball so well and takes control back there. When you think the play is lost, she will pull something out and make a play out of the blue, which is not out of the blue for her anymore.

"As a senior, she's looked up to as a role model. You have to be able to read the ball but she also has skills that intangible and tougher to teach."

Winkel calls it a natural ability for Gamet. The SB-L senior libero said her ability to read the ball just comes from all of the volleyball she's played throughout her life.

Oh, and Gamet credits her speed.

"I think it's just because I've played so much, so it comes easy for me," Gamet said. "I really enjoy it. I know what's going on and knowing what I need to do to win. I have a lot of speed and that's a factor in why I can read so well and get to the ball so far."

Winkel saw Gamet's talent as a freshman. Gamet played in two sets that season as she had one dig. Winkel said Gamet wasn't quite ready for the varsity level at that time.