METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet has a knack for the position

SERGEANT BLUFF — While Mia Gamet credits repetition, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton libero has a talent that's harder to teach than it seems.
The basics of what Gamet does is taught to every libero, being in position for digs in order to prevent a kill and getting off a good first pass to the setter. It's just that Gamet seems to be able to read the play better than most.
SB-L coach Renee Winkel noticed Gamet's ability for the position when she was a freshman. As a sophomore, Gamet slid into the open libero spot that the Warriors and in three years, she's third on SB-L's career digs list.
It's not just Winkel that's noticed, either.
When SB-L hosted Class 2A top-ranked Western Christian, the defending 2A champions, Gamet had 28 digs as the top-ranked Warriors — the 4A defending champions — knocked off the Wolfpack. Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek was quick to comment on Gamet's ability to cover the whole floor, preventing numerous kills and potential runs for the Wolfpack.
Gamet has 195 digs this season, 4.2 digs per set.
Winkel also appreciates the way Gamet plays the game.
"She's so fast and reads the ball so well," Winkel said. "She's played enough and she has this innate sense of where the ball will go. As a coach, you just let her do her thing because she reads the ball so well and takes control back there. When you think the play is lost, she will pull something out and make a play out of the blue, which is not out of the blue for her anymore.
"As a senior, she's looked up to as a role model. You have to be able to read the ball but she also has skills that intangible and tougher to teach."
Winkel calls it a natural ability for Gamet. The SB-L senior libero said her ability to read the ball just comes from all of the volleyball she's played throughout her life.
Oh, and Gamet credits her speed.
"I think it's just because I've played so much, so it comes easy for me," Gamet said. "I really enjoy it. I know what's going on and knowing what I need to do to win. I have a lot of speed and that's a factor in why I can read so well and get to the ball so far."
Winkel saw Gamet's talent as a freshman. Gamet played in two sets that season as she had one dig. Winkel said Gamet wasn't quite ready for the varsity level at that time.
Gamet was ready as a sophomore, though, and she became the Warriors starting libero. She finished the season with 333 digs, an average of 3.1 per dig.
Last season Gamet finished with 334 digs, 3.2 per set, and was a key cog in what was an impressive back row for the Warriors, which helped the team win its first-ever state title in the program's history.
Gamet's 195 digs so far this season gives her 863 for her career.
Winkel said Gamet is never satisfied and keeps working on her craft.
"You could tell that she understands the game and you could tell she could read the ball. What has turned Mia into Mia is that she's grown into that role," Winkel said. "She was huge for us last season. She had worked so hard during the season, on her own skills and her passing. This year, she wasn't happy with being a two-year starting libero. She wanted to be the best she could be.
"She always wants to get better."
Gamet's also been lethal from behind the line. After finishing with 41 aces last season, she has 23 this season, which has her tied for the team lead with Emma Salker.
"It's so fun to call zones for her. She can hit anything I want," Winkel said. "She knows what I am going for and can kind of predict where I am going. She can pick a seam, pick a player, pick a spot. There's nothing better than ending the game with an ace serve and she's done that several times."
Gamet is the only senior on the 15-2 Warriors squad.
That hasn't gone to her head, though. Winkel said Gamet works with the juniors and has good communication with the team, which has helped the Warriors stay at about the same level they were at last season.
Gamet said it's easy to be a leader because of how close the team is.
"I have a lot of fun. You make so many friends that it makes the sport even more fun," Gamet said. "You have all of the friendships on the team and that's what makes us so good because we are friends outside of volleyball. Our friendship helps with the team chemistry."
It's that team aspect that helped draw Gamet to her next destination. About a month ago, she committed to join the Dordt University volleyball program.
She chose Chad Hanson's program over Upper Iowa and Jamestown.
"I liked the coach a lot and he reciprocated those feelings," Gamet said. "I wanted to stay close to home. I've always lived in a smaller town so I am moving to the next town and it will be easy to adapt to. It seems like a fun program."
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaysen Bouwers, North XC: Bouwers ran one of the nation's fastest times last week, as he ran a time of 15 minutes, 4 seconds Saturday at the Steve Johnson Invite. Bouwers won that race, and he remains the No. 1 ranked runner in Class 4A.
Jacob Imming, SB-L football: Imming caught five passes for 118 yards. Of those five receptions, four were for touchdowns, including a 48-yard touchdown reception. He also scored for 31 yards out on a run.
