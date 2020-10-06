METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Mia Gamet has a knack for the position

"You could tell that she understands the game and you could tell she could read the ball. What has turned Mia into Mia is that she's grown into that role," Winkel said. "She was huge for us last season. She had worked so hard during the season, on her own skills and her passing. This year, she wasn't happy with being a two-year starting libero. She wanted to be the best she could be.

"She always wants to get better."

Gamet's also been lethal from behind the line. After finishing with 41 aces last season, she has 23 this season, which has her tied for the team lead with Emma Salker.

"It's so fun to call zones for her. She can hit anything I want," Winkel said. "She knows what I am going for and can kind of predict where I am going. She can pick a seam, pick a player, pick a spot. There's nothing better than ending the game with an ace serve and she's done that several times."

Gamet is the only senior on the 15-2 Warriors squad.

That hasn't gone to her head, though. Winkel said Gamet works with the juniors and has good communication with the team, which has helped the Warriors stay at about the same level they were at last season.

Gamet said it's easy to be a leader because of how close the team is.