METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Spencer Kleene focuses on two records

Kleene realizes he’s going to have to have another stellar season at the plate to claim both records.

“I guess I’m not used to having a month and a half to play,” Kleene said. “It’s still a good mindset to have. I’m just trying to do what I can for the team and get runs batted in the best I can for the team. With the shortened season, it’ll be really hard to.”

Kleene is 6-for-11 so far this season with four RBIs and four walks. His only extra-base hit is the homer he hit Friday against the Black Raiders.

“Spencer just wants to do the best that he can,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “He’s gotten better at all the things that he does. He helped our football team to be successful in the fall and he works very hard in the classroom. He’s always trying to achieve his goals, and he wants to see how far he can go.

“He’s our biggest offensive threat,” Nelson said. “He has the potential to hit the long ball. He doesn’t get himself out. He’s very, very good at getting on base. When there are runners on, he usually finds a way to get them in. He thrives in those moments. He’s able to do it in a variety of ways.”

Perhaps the biggest adjustment Kleene made from last year to this year was his discipline at the plate.