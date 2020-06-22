METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Spencer Kleene focuses on two records

SERGEANT BLUFF — Even though the high school baseball season is shorter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Spencer Kleene still has two personal goals he wants to meet.
Outside of helping the Warriors (3-1) get to the Class 3A state tournament next month in Des Moines, Kleene wants to put his name on the career leaderboard in RBIs and home runs.
“With the shortened season, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to get those,” Kleene said. “I’m just trying to do better than I did last year.”
Entering this week, Kleene has 111 career RBIs. His big season came last year when the Iowa Western recruit brought in 60 RBIs, which was the most in the state.
Kleene isn’t too far from the school career record. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton career record in RBIs is 139 by alum Jake Wimmer, who played for the Warriors from 2008-11.
In terms of the home run record, Kleene has some work to do.
Kleene enters Tuesday’s MRAC doubleheader at home against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson with 14 career homers.
He hit eight in his all-state season in 2019, and has one this season. That came in a doubleheader split Friday night against East.
Chad Kerr, a 2000 SB-L graduate, holds both the Warriors’ career (27) and single-season (12) home run records.
Kleene realizes he’s going to have to have another stellar season at the plate to claim both records.
“I guess I’m not used to having a month and a half to play,” Kleene said. “It’s still a good mindset to have. I’m just trying to do what I can for the team and get runs batted in the best I can for the team. With the shortened season, it’ll be really hard to.”
Kleene is 6-for-11 so far this season with four RBIs and four walks. His only extra-base hit is the homer he hit Friday against the Black Raiders.
“Spencer just wants to do the best that he can,” Warriors coach Matt Nelson said. “He’s gotten better at all the things that he does. He helped our football team to be successful in the fall and he works very hard in the classroom. He’s always trying to achieve his goals, and he wants to see how far he can go.
“He’s our biggest offensive threat,” Nelson said. “He has the potential to hit the long ball. He doesn’t get himself out. He’s very, very good at getting on base. When there are runners on, he usually finds a way to get them in. He thrives in those moments. He’s able to do it in a variety of ways.”
Perhaps the biggest adjustment Kleene made from last year to this year was his discipline at the plate.
Last season, according to Miller, Kleene bit the first pitch of an at-bat. Kleene swung at pitches that he shouldn’t have, especially early in the season.
With there being fewer games this summer, players may have the urge to swing early and often. Nelson advised Kleene — and the rest of the Warriors lineup — to be more patient.
“You have to be patient and can’t swing at pitches that are going to be out of the zone,” Nelson said. “He’s being selective. People know who he is. Good pitchers are going to know, ‘I can’t let this guy beat me.’ Have your plan and know what you’re expecting.”
Kleene has plenty of support around him as the No. 3 hitter in the SB-L lineup.
Jacob Massey is the lead-off hitter for the Warriors, followed by Deric Fitzgerald in the No. 2 spot. Wisconsin football recruit Daniel Wright hits in the clean-up spot to round out a tough top-four of the Warriors lineup.
Combined, Massey, Fitzgerald, Kleene and Wright are 20-for-51 at the plate. Fitzgerald hit a grand slam against East on Friday, and Wright hit a double last week.
Kleene is happy to have those three guys hitting around him in the lineup, and he’s thankful to have the chance to play.
“I’m just grateful to be playing with this group of seniors,” Kleene said. “We’ve been playing since we’ve all been in Little League. Just getting one last season and doing the best that we can is awesome. I was very optimistic the whole time (during the quarantine).”
With the shortened season, it doesn’t give Nelson much time to tinker around with the lineup, but he’s thought about experimenting with Kleene’s spot in the lineup.
Nelson has looked at the analytics to see if Kleene can be flexible anywhere near the top of the lineup, like Yankees star Aaron Judge.
“A lot of the stuff we went through is trying to give our best hitters as many at-bats as possible,” Nelson said. “We like having a guy like Spencer near the top of the order as much as we can. If he comes around, that gives him another chance to drive in another run.”
In a normal season, Miller will use the first half of the season to move people around and see what is the best fit for a postseason lineup.
The Warriors have four more games this week, but Nelson guessed that he’ll have to make some final decisions about the lineup as soon as late next week.
The postseason for Class 3A starts July 17.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!