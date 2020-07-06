METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Whitney Schlotfeldt steps up as 'queen of the outfield'

Defensively, Schlotfeldt has made 10 of the 13 plays she’s had so far this season. That’s an 84 percent clip, and the Warriors senior has two errors and an assist.

After the doubleheader against East at home, SB-L coach Jared Ocker asked his players to get a little dirty and play with a little bit more effort.

Schlotfeldt certainly isn’t afraid to do that. Ocker appreciates her hustle.

“Whitney has done a great job out there in center field,” Ocker said. “... She’s the old girl out there. She’s the leader out there and she makes a lot of plays for us. Running down fly balls, we drill it all the time in practice, but you see it play out well in games.

“She does what she’s supposed to out there,” Ocker added. “She’ll verbalize it as loud as she needs to.”

Schlotfeldt mainly focuses on fly balls that go behind her, and she remembers having a couple good catches in her career that stand out to her.

She doesn’t have to focus much on fly balls in front of her, as second baseman Chloe Black is quick enough to cover that area.