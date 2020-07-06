METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Whitney Schlotfeldt steps up as 'queen of the outfield'

SERGEANT BLUFF — Whitney Schlotfeldt knows she has to take control of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball outfield.
She enjoys taking on that responsibility.
Schlotfeldt, who calls herself the “queen of the outfield,” has taken on the task of being a leader for sophomores Addie Brown and Addy Mosier.
It’s the second year of working together, as Brown and Mosier started as freshmen last season. Schlotfeldt appreciates the fact that having a second year knowing what each other’s advantages are is a benefit.
“We’re getting a lot better,” Schlotfeldt said. “So, last year, Addie was super quiet and little out there. This year, you can tell that she comes out of her shell and talking more. Since we only lost Madelyn (Mogensen), we’ve all gotten used to playing together. It’s a lot better this year.”
She said there’s some pressure, but it comes with the territory of being a senior.
“As a senior, I have to take on that role in the outfield,” Schlotfeldt said. “(My biggest responsibility), obviously, is to not let balls drop. Don’t let anything get past me and take charge after every ball. (The pressure) depends on who we’re playing and the atmosphere.”
Schlotfeldt believed she has played with full effort on a daily basis and tried to be a good example for Brown, Mosier and the other younger Warriors players.
Defensively, Schlotfeldt has made 10 of the 13 plays she’s had so far this season. That’s an 84 percent clip, and the Warriors senior has two errors and an assist.
After the doubleheader against East at home, SB-L coach Jared Ocker asked his players to get a little dirty and play with a little bit more effort.
Schlotfeldt certainly isn’t afraid to do that. Ocker appreciates her hustle.
“Whitney has done a great job out there in center field,” Ocker said. “... She’s the old girl out there. She’s the leader out there and she makes a lot of plays for us. Running down fly balls, we drill it all the time in practice, but you see it play out well in games.
“She does what she’s supposed to out there,” Ocker added. “She’ll verbalize it as loud as she needs to.”
Schlotfeldt mainly focuses on fly balls that go behind her, and she remembers having a couple good catches in her career that stand out to her.
She doesn’t have to focus much on fly balls in front of her, as second baseman Chloe Black is quick enough to cover that area.
“It is really helpful,” Schlotfeldt said. “Chloe is super helpful. All of our outfielders are super fast. If I can’t get to it, someone else will. There’s definitely more room for improvement. We need to be talking more.”
Most games, Schlotfeldt serves as SB-L’s clean-up hitter in the No. 4 spot of the lineup, and she takes full advantage of it.
Schlotfeldt enters Tuesday’s Missouri River doubleheader against Le Mars with an on-base percentage of .480, which is third among Warriors hitters behind fellow seniors Emma Christensen and Kenzie Foley.
Schlotfeldt has 15 hits — 13 singles and two doubles — 14 RBIs and in 41 at-bats, she has struck out just three times.
Last year, she got off to a slow start, but Ocker helped Schlotfeldt make several adjustments to her swing.
One of the main adjustments Schlotfeldt made, according to Ocker, was her grip on the bat.
She went to a split grip, which most college softball players use.
“She started making more contact and driving the ball,” Ocker said. “We’ve been as a program working on our rotational hitting stuff and working on our core. I think her bat speed has really increased.”
Schlotfeldt ended last season very well. As a whole, Schlotfeldt hit .324 with 20 RBIs.
Schlotfeldt took that momentum from the 2019 season into this season ,even with less at-bats due to a condensed season.
“She’s a tough out right now,” Ocker said. “We have her batting fourth and she’s coming up with some big hits. She’s doing a lot of good things for us. She’s way ahead of where she was at, offensively.”
