East baseball coach Kevin Dicus wishes he had a team full of athletes like Colton DeRocher.
Dicus isn't short on any seniors who contribute to the team, either, with Nate Zyzda, Kyle Burns, Drew Olson, Ray Ray Douglas, Noah McWilliams, Joe Roder and Alex Kleider.
But it's DeRocher who is the key cog in the lineup for Dicus.
"He's our hardest worker," Dicus said. "Kids don't get any better than that young man. On the field and off the field, he's a quality kid that you hope your own son grows up to be like."
But DeRocher, who is this week's Journal Metro Athlete of the Week, wasn't someone Dicus could always count on. It took hard work for DeRocher to make himself indispensable.
DeRocher was called up to the varsity roster as a sophomore and he struggled a bit. While he finished the season batting .261, it wasn't with the consistency Dicus was looking for.
"As a sophomore, he was called up and he performed well at times and wasn't so well at times and wasn't real consistent. Eventually to a point where we didn't feel he was effective enough in our lineup," Dicus said. "He's overcome so much adversity and has never had any excuses. As bummed out as he was, he made it a goal that his next opportunity, he wasn't going to relinquish it.
"He came back and has been starting ever since."
DeRocher said he struggled with the faster pitching the first time he saw it at the varsity level.
"My junior year, my focus was not getting sent down and I knew I could handle it. My focus was doing everything I could to not move down," DeRocher said. "I put on weight in the offseason and changed my swing a little bit to adapt to faster pitching and hitting. I feel like the work I put in is a big factor and it is what got me in the lineup my junior year."
While Dicus said DeRocher became a solid player as a junior, DeRocher has shined for the Black Raiders as a senior. In 69 at-bats, he's hitting a team-high .406 with a .681 slugging percentage. He has 11 doubles, 13 runs scored, two home runs and 21 RBIs.
And he's been getting better each week, too. He's batting .359 in Missouri River Athletic Conference play. In the last 10 games, DeRocher is hitting .452. He went 7-for-19 (.368) last week.
"It's a great season that is just getting better and better by the week for him," Dicus said. "He started off around .340 and has progressively continued to move up the charts," Dicus said. "The young man is just seeing it well and putting the barrel on the balls. I didn't expect him to have this type of year but I did expect him to be one of our top three hitters."
The Concordia recruit has a simple approach to hitting. He keeps his eye on the fastball.
"I wait to pick out the fastball. I don't chase breaking balls unless I absolutely have to or it's hung over the plate. I take advantage of the fastball when I get it," DeRocher said. "I was getting nice first-pitch fastballs but now because of my spot in the lineup in the four-hole, I haven't been getting those. It's tougher with first and second-pitch curveballs but I still try and wait for my pitch and get myself in counts where I have to get a fastball."
While DeRocher has been getting more breaking pitches, he's still finding a way to drive in runners. Douglas, Zyzda and Patino are all ahead of him in the lineup. Douglas has scored a team-high 19 times and Zyzda has scored 17 times. DeRocher's 21 RBIs are second on the team.
"When I got moved to the four-hole, I have to drive in runs because I have great hitters in front of me," DeRocher said. "So I have to hit a sac fly to get them in or singles or doubles with two outs to score them. Hunting for those pitches is getting the job done."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Softball
Hailey Hoogers, North - Hoogers is batting .484 this season with 18 RBIs and seven doubles. She also has 104 strikeouts this season, the most in the conference, to go along with a 1.95 ERA.
Emma Christensen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - The junior has scored 44 runs on the season, the most in the MRAC, and is batting .444 on the season. She has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 RBIs.