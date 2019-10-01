SIOUX CITY -- Going into her freshman year, East High School’s Karlee Phillips looked up at the mountain she was about to climb and realized she needed to make it to the top.
She had the support around her to accomplish that feat, and the current Black Raiders squad provides the same support Phillips needs to reach her next peak: The state cross country meet later this month in Fort Dodge.
Phillips’ improvement throughout this season has allowed her to become the No. 2 runner for the Black Raiders, and she finished third on Sept. 17 at the Woodbury Central meet in Moville with a time of 20 minutes, 18 seconds en route to earning this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
The Black Raiders arrived for their first trip as a team before the 2016 season, and the voyage was organized by former Black Raiders coach and current Air Iowa National Guard command chief master sergeant T.J. Fennell.
“When we take the kids out there, there’s a lot of team bonding. They learn to work with each other,” East co-coach Nick Gaul said. “Team building has been a big key for us, and it’s something they look forward to.”
When Phillips went the first time to Colorado, she admitted that she had several thoughts running through her mind.
What is this trip going to be like?
How hard will be the hike up the mountain?
How am I going to fit in as a freshman?
Phillips vividly remembers the climb up Grays Peak as a freshman.
Grays Peak, 85 miles west of the city center of Denver, is the 10th-highest mountain in the state of Colorado at 14,178 feet about
Phillips recalls looking up at the peak wondering if she had the fortitude to climb it.
“I was nervous that I wasn’t going to get to the top of the mountain,” Phillips said. “The whole time I was an incoming freshman, and there were a lot of people older than me.”
Those older Black Raiders helped the freshman complete the hike, and those acts of leadership made Phillips realize she belonged on the team.
“I was surprised they pushed me,” Phillips said. “When I got to the top, I was so happy and it was one of the best feelings ever.”
After Phillips climbed Grays Peak, she opened up more to the upperclassmen. She discovered they weren’t as scary and were just as personable as she was.
She also learned how much she needed that trip three years ago.
“I learned … how much I changed in that week,” she said. “I got so much closer with my teammates and I have gotten so much stronger as a runner.”
Phillips and the Black Raiders returned to Colorado for the third time in four years as a reward for the hard work amassed over the summer, but the trip -- just like the previous two -- was no vacation.
This time, Phillips was the one who was the rising senior. She knew how much the previous upperclassmen meant to her and she wanted to pay the gesture forward.
The East girls were standing at the foot of a different mountain and just like in 2016, the younger Black Raiders probably gasped at the fact they were standing at the foot of a 14,000-foot mountain.
Phillips was right there to help the younger, worried Black Raiders throughout the hike.
She wasn’t the only one, however, who helped East journey up the mountains.
On the first trip, the Black Raiders ran into a guide, Adrienne Dunlap Lane, who talked with the team and lifted up the team as they hiked up Grays Peak.
The Black Raiders befriended Dunlap Lane throughout the last two trips and she even gave some of the kids one-on-one advice.
Phillips remembered the advice she got from Dunlap Lane, and recalled just how much she talked with each runner to make them feel confident and important.
When the Black Raiders arrived for the trip this past summer, Dunlap Lane told one of the Black Raiders that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
That next day, the guide showed up to meet up with the Black Raiders on their next adventure.
Most of the East runners didn’t know about it until they arrived back in Sioux City, and when the news spread, Phillips was among those who were floored by the news.
“It was really upsetting, and we wanted to do something in return,” the East senior said.
So, last week, the Black Raiders dedicated the race to Dunlap Lane and sent her well-wishes from Iowa.
Phillips organized things by making a sign signed from every East runner.
“Karlee was a big part of that,” Gaul said. “That’s part of being a team leader.”
Phillips has progressed this season, and even from her junior year.
She knew there was a good shot that she could make it to state, and after seeing current East sophomore Kaia Downs make it last year, Phillips went to work over the summer.
“I’ve always wanted to go to state,” Phillips said. “Last year, I feel like at districts I didn't do as well as I wanted to. Knowing I didn't made me want to work harder so I could go to state.”
Phillips started the season running a 19:41 at the Heelan meet in North Sioux City.
Gaul and co-coach Rick Clarahan have worked with Phillips to work on the front end of her race to help build confidence on staying at the same pace for all 3.2 miles, and not just the beginning or the end.
“She’s closing the gap every meet,” Gaul said. “From last year, she’s down over a minute. She’s seen a lot of improvement, and we’re so happy for her.”
Honorable mention
Nathan Favors, Dakota Valley: The Panthers quarterback chipped in for two touchdowns in their 20-14 win over West Central.
Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors senior earned her 1,000th career kill last week.