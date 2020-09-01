METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: SIoux City East's Kyler Peterson has big game one day after grandfather's death

SIOUX CITY — On paper, Kyler Peterson had the best game of his career in East's 48-41 triple-overtime victory on Friday.
However, it was one of the toughest days of Peterson's life. Peterson was missing one of his biggest fans in the stands on Friday since his grandfather wasn't there.
Peterson's grandfather passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19. His grandfather developed double pneumonia while he had the virus and passed away. He was 79.
"He was probably in the hospital for a month and it just kept getting worse," said Peterson, who had COVID-19 along with his mother and grandmother this past summer. "It was tough not having someone who is always there not be there. It's not like they couldn't be there, he won't be there ever again."
Peterson and his mother have been living with his grandfather and grandmother for the past six to seven years.
While Peterson was playing with a heavy heart on Friday, the game against Heelan was a bit of an escape for him.
As he was going through a major tragedy in his life, Peterson found the end zone four times against Heelan. He rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and he caught three passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns, giving him four total touchdowns in the rivalry win.
"It was pretty tough. (My grandfather) played with me. He helped me get through the game and he would've wanted me to play," said Peterson, the Journal Metro Athlete of the Week. "That game will always hold a place in my heart. I've never played a game of that magnitude before, it was just crazy."
East head coach Brian Webb said Peterson's ability to perform at that level on Friday despite all he is going through is another example of how the senior running back leads by example.
"Kyler is kind of quiet and reserved and he goes about his business. He has that philosophy of doing his job when he is called upon," Peterson said. "He's not a big rah-rah guy, he just focused on what he has to get done. I am happy he gets to play this year being a senior. He had a good year last year and I look for him to have a big year."
Peterson is thankful to be able to play football during his senior year. One, because his family has seen the impact COVID-19 has had and because he knows not everyone gets to play football this fall.
"It's real, it's there. It's not a media stunt. It's not to be joked about. Just wear a mask. If we all wore a mask, it could be different," Peterson said. "I am very thankful for football. I was uncertain if we were going to get to or not and I am glad we have it, unlike some other states. I feel like it's safe, first off. We just try and stay safe and we socially distance as best as we can."
Peterson showcased his talents right away in the first game of the season with the four-touchdown game.
His performance on the ground was a continuation of what Peterson did in 2019 when he rushed for 466 yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries, a 6.3 yards per carry average.
However, the 18 carries were already about a fourth of the carries he received from last season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry against a Heelan defense that was tough to run against last season.
"My offensive line kicked butt. That was the reason why I did so well," Peterson said. "I give all the credit to them."
The Crusaders usually needed two people to bring down Peterson, who bulked up to 232 pounds. He was tough to tackle last season, but he added in between 20 to 30 pounds in the offseason, making him a bruising back and able to handle a bigger workload this season.
"That's just his body type and that's what he does, he brings another profile to what we do," Webb said. "He's hard to bring down and is hard to stop on a downhill run play. He does a good job. He's a team player, a great kid and one of the hardest workers we have."
Peterson is already only two touchdowns away from matching his total from last season.
The two receiving touchdowns on Friday were unique for Peterson since he only had one reception for 12 yards last season.
He also had fun catching the ball, something it didn't get the opportunity to do last season.
"Last year, I was just considered a runner. This year I feel I am more of a dual-threat," Peterson said. "I put in a little bit of work into it because I knew we would throw it to the backs more. Sometimes I didn't have the best luck catching the ball before. So I worked don my hand-eye coordination and I worked better to improve."
Peterson averaged 14.7 yards per reception on Friday and the three receptions and 44 yards led East in the game.
"Those were screens and that was just part of the gameplan," Webb said. "He's always had good hands and it just showed in that game. Once he gets in open space, you have to get a good angle because he's so big and physical."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Ethan Breyfogle, East: Breyfogle had 14.5 tackles on Friday with 11 being solo stops. Three of those tackles were for a loss.
Gavin Hauge, North: Hauge was 7-of-15 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the Stars win over South Sioux. He didn't throw an interception.
