METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: SIoux City East's Kyler Peterson has big game one day after grandfather's death

"It was pretty tough. (My grandfather) played with me. He helped me get through the game and he would've wanted me to play," said Peterson, the Journal Metro Athlete of the Week. "That game will always hold a place in my heart. I've never played a game of that magnitude before, it was just crazy."

East head coach Brian Webb said Peterson's ability to perform at that level on Friday despite all he is going through is another example of how the senior running back leads by example.

"Kyler is kind of quiet and reserved and he goes about his business. He has that philosophy of doing his job when he is called upon," Peterson said. "He's not a big rah-rah guy, he just focused on what he has to get done. I am happy he gets to play this year being a senior. He had a good year last year and I look for him to have a big year."

Peterson is thankful to be able to play football during his senior year. One, because his family has seen the impact COVID-19 has had and because he knows not everyone gets to play football this fall.