METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Lineya Wells reaches 1,000 kills

Junior Alex Radcliffe has 140 kills on a .265 hitting percentage and senior Riley Donahue has 132 kills. Junior Taylor Drent has 88 kills on a .260 hitting percentage and junior Addie Harris is hitting .232 with 84 kills.

It's Wells that's gotten the most attack out of all of them, though. She has 191 kills on 474 attacks for a .264 hitting percentage.

"I tell you, she's dynamite and one of a kind," East coach Tunisia May said. "Everyone says when they see her that her athletic ability is unbelievable and she has a great vertical. She's humble, she loves playing with her teammates and is an unbelievable worker. ... She happens to have a little more power to her. Her kills seem to be a little extra."

Wells is having about the same kind of success she's had for the past few seasons but something is different for her and the team this season.

The well-rounded attack has helped the Black Raiders to a 21-6 record and they are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A going into the IGHSAU postseason. The Black Raiders also earned a share of the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference title with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the first time East has ever won a share of the MRAC championship.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wells, who is also a member of the East track and field team, loves volleyball.