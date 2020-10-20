METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City East's Lineya Wells reaches 1,000 kills

SIOUX CITY — Lineya Wells stands at 5-foot-8, but she can get a good look at the volleyball court whenever she goes up for a kill. It's a better view than some players who are a couple of inches taller than her.
That's because Wells can jump a bit higher, thanks to her 27.9-inch vertical.
Since Wells earned a spot on East High School's varsity roster as a freshman, others have commented on her leaping ability and she's been using it to her advantage ever since.
Wells led the Black Raiders in kills during her sophomore and junior seasons and is doing so again as a senior. On Saturday at the Heelan Invite, Wells hit a career milestone as she surpassed 1,000 career kills.
"(My jump) just gives me a better view and helps me get on top of the ball. It's something I have that not a lot of people are gifted with I guess you could say," Wells said. "Going into (my freshman year), I didn't think much of it. Then I was on varsity with juniors and seniors and hitting just as well as them. That's when I realized I had it.
"Honestly, I like hearing from people on the outside (that I jump high). It's just nice to know that other people notice it."
Wells is part of a talented offense for the Black Raiders, who have five players with 80 or more kills as East is hitting .209 as a team.
Junior Alex Radcliffe has 140 kills on a .265 hitting percentage and senior Riley Donahue has 132 kills. Junior Taylor Drent has 88 kills on a .260 hitting percentage and junior Addie Harris is hitting .232 with 84 kills.
It's Wells that's gotten the most attack out of all of them, though. She has 191 kills on 474 attacks for a .264 hitting percentage.
"I tell you, she's dynamite and one of a kind," East coach Tunisia May said. "Everyone says when they see her that her athletic ability is unbelievable and she has a great vertical. She's humble, she loves playing with her teammates and is an unbelievable worker. ... She happens to have a little more power to her. Her kills seem to be a little extra."
Wells is having about the same kind of success she's had for the past few seasons but something is different for her and the team this season.
The well-rounded attack has helped the Black Raiders to a 21-6 record and they are ranked No. 10 in Class 5A going into the IGHSAU postseason. The Black Raiders also earned a share of the Missouri Rivers Athletic Conference title with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the first time East has ever won a share of the MRAC championship.
Support Local Journalism
Wells, who is also a member of the East track and field team, loves volleyball.
"This year it's been a lot harder to get a grasp on how much I love it because of the complications but after winning the conference, all of this postseason talk, it makes me excited about it," Wells said. "It takes the whole team to get one point. Have to have a pass, a set and a hit to even get to 25. This sports just brings me closer to people."
When Wells got on the court as a freshman, she instantly became one of the top attackers for the Black Raiders. She finished fourth on the team with 172 kills on 511 attacks (.106 hitting percentage). Juniors Emma Harmelink (232 kills) and Kirstin Skyles (228) led the team in kills and attacks and Donahue had 200 kills as a freshman.
There were some changes for Wells as a sophomore, though. May took over as the team's head coach and even though Harmelink and Sykes were both back, Wells became the Black Raiders top attacker.
Wells led East with 281 kills on 802 attacks (.142 hitting percentage). Sykes finished with 216 kills, Harmelink had 182 and Donahue finished with 161.
While Wells had a successful first two seasons at East, she took a key step forward as a junior. She finished with 348 kills on one less attack than Wells had as a sophomore. Her hitting percentage jumped more than 100 points to .273.
"She's seeing the court better," May said. "Her freshman season, she was excited to be there and used her power. Now she understands other ways to score these points and become a better hitter. She's figured out the holes and she's come more efficient. She took that on as a challenge to be more effective."
And that's carried over to her senior season as she is hitting .264. She can power the attack past the block but she also knows when to power the hit across the court or down the line, when to tip it over the block or when to tool it off the block.
Her vertical helps her know what strategy to take.
"I think it's knowing where to place the ball and seeing the holes in the block," Wells said. "It's a little easier when you are up higher to see that."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Kaia Downs, East: Downs won the MRAC cross country championship last week with a time of 19 minutes, 18.70 seconds in Council Bluffs. Downs, a junior, is ranked 14th in this week's Class 4A IATC poll.
Avery Nelson, Bishop Heelan: Nelson had 18 kills in four matches this past weekend at the Heelan Invite as the Crusaders went 3-1. The senior led the team with 148 kills on a .207 hitting percentage. She also had 50 blocks.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!