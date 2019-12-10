METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Nate Reed breaks 41-year old scoring record

While he had 21 points in the first half, it wasn't until the second half when Reed knew he was really feeling it that night. Once he knew it, he was just focused on winning the game and setting a new career-high in the process, which was 34 points against East last season. He wasn't focused on breaking a record.

"I think it was like my 10th free throw and those free throws felt good," Reed said. "In the third quarter, I was at like 30 and that was close to my career high and I at least wanted to beat that."

Miller thought Reed could maybe get close to the record this season since he had two 30-point games last season and Reed was going to be the focal part of the offense.

"We know he is going to get the defense's best shot. He's going to take what the defense is going to give him," Miller said. "Any night he can drop 25 to 30 points and there might be nights he scored 10 points and has eight to nine assists. He's just an all-around teammate and leader. We have to be smart when he isn't missing and get him the ball."

Reed is skilled at all of the aspects of the game but it was the leadership role that Miller wanted to see him grow into as a senior. So far, Miller has been happy with how Reed has stepped into that role.