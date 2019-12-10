METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Nate Reed breaks 41-year old scoring record

SIOUX CITY -- Nate Reed and coach Shawn Miller both knew Reed was going to be the focal point of Sioux City North's season.
Last season, Reed averaged 15.1 points per game and entered the starting lineup in the second game of the season. He went on to score in double-figures in 15 games.
This season, Reed isn't just the top-scorer back on a Stars team that lacks senior leadership outside of Reed, he's also the fourth leading scorer back in all of Class 4A.
So after scoring more than 30 points in two games last season, it was no surprise when Reed opened the season with 26 points in a loss to Lewis Central. However, it was a bit of a surprise what he did next since it broke a 41-year old record at North.
In a loss to Storm Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 3, Reed went 13-of-19 from the field and hit all 15 of his free throws. Not only did he record a double-double since he pulled down 10 rebounds, but he also finished the game with 43 points, setting the school record for points in a game.
"It's pretty cool but my mentality was to just win," said Reed, this week's Metro Athlete of the Week. "My shots were falling and I was making all of my free throws. I had 39 points with about a minute and a half left and the coaches just told me to drive. We were down by six or something like that. I didn't look at my points and we just needed buckets fast.
"I wasn't focused on the record, I was just getting points to try and win."
The 43 points were two points more than the 41 Troy Arnaud scored in 1978. Tommy Goodman came close, scoring 40 points in 1985, before Reed surpassed the record last Tuesday.
The Stars weren't able to pull out the win, falling to Storm Lake 82-78. But Reed did everything he could to try and get the Stars the win by being efficient.
"The efficiency he did it with, 15 of 15 from the line and 13 of 19 plus he was balanced with 21 points in the first half and 22 in the second half," Miller said. "It's one of those things, he expanded his range and hit a couple of threes and got some in transition, had good post touchs. That's a pretty impressive efficiency."
You have free articles remaining.
The 15-for-15 continued an impressive start from the free throw line for Reed, who shot 73.2 percent from the line last season. He made his first 23 free throws to start the season and he is shooting 92 percent from the line so far. The record is 88 percent (77-of-87) by Alex Walker in 2009.
Reed knew he could easily shoot better than 73.2 percent from the line this season.
"I've been a strong mid-range shoot so free throws are natural for me," Reed said. "I know I can make them. I just practice them all of the time. I usually shoot 30 to 40 at the end of practice and I make 20 in a row before I go home. Ten didn't feel like enough, 20 feels like the perfect number to get in a row."
While he had 21 points in the first half, it wasn't until the second half when Reed knew he was really feeling it that night. Once he knew it, he was just focused on winning the game and setting a new career-high in the process, which was 34 points against East last season. He wasn't focused on breaking a record.
"I think it was like my 10th free throw and those free throws felt good," Reed said. "In the third quarter, I was at like 30 and that was close to my career high and I at least wanted to beat that."
Miller thought Reed could maybe get close to the record this season since he had two 30-point games last season and Reed was going to be the focal part of the offense.
"We know he is going to get the defense's best shot. He's going to take what the defense is going to give him," Miller said. "Any night he can drop 25 to 30 points and there might be nights he scored 10 points and has eight to nine assists. He's just an all-around teammate and leader. We have to be smart when he isn't missing and get him the ball."
Reed is skilled at all of the aspects of the game but it was the leadership role that Miller wanted to see him grow into as a senior. So far, Miller has been happy with how Reed has stepped into that role.
"This summer he's taken it upon himself with the fact that the team goes how he goes," Miller said. "It's just a maturity thing and he knows he can score 30. He has confidence. He is going to make something good happen, either scoring or setting someone up."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Jaleque Dunson, East: The senior hit six 3-pointers and had 37 points and eight rebounds in a 14-point win over Spencer. Then he scored 12 points in a win over Bishop Heelan.
Ella Skinner, Heelan: The senior scored 37 points last week in two games. She had 16 points and seven rebounds against Lewis Central and she scored 21 points against East.