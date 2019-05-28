North's Trenton Frerichs had a junior year that most high school players dream about.
In 107 at bats, he finished with a .374 batting average, drove in 21 and stole 16 bases. On the mound, Frerichs struck out 57 batters in 59 innings, walking only 12 and finished with a 1.07 earned run average and a .188 opponents' batting average.
But Frerichs, this week's Journal Metro Athlete of the Week, and his coach, Nick Tillo, both think he can improve on last season's numbers.
It only took one game for the Wayne State recruit to show he is capable of being a better player than he was last season. In a 10-0 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Frerichs struck out seven batters in five innings. He only allowed one hit and didn't walk a batter. He was also 3-for-4 with two doubles and two stolen bases.
"I put in the work this off-season to get better and I hope the numbers reflect that," Frerichs said. "(Pitching wise), location for sure, you can always get better at that. Hitting wise, more power. I was in the weight room to get my power numbers up. From the first practice, I could tell balls were flying better and hitting the gaps better."
Tillo admits it's a difficult task to ask Frerichs outdo what he did as a junior. But he feels Frerichs can and if he does, it could be the key to the Stars making a deep run in the postseason. North went 19-15 last season.
"It was a special season last season but I think his numbers will be right around the same," Tillo said. "I would say he is the main point in how far this team is going to go. Hitting wise, I have him batting leadoff. I like to have my best hitters at leadoff so I can get him up there to get him as many at bats as possible. At substate, with him on the mound, we can beat anyone."
Tillo not only thinks Frerichs is one of the best pitches in the Missouri River Athletic Conference, he thinks Frerichs is one of the best pitchers in the state.
Frerichs mixes up his three pitches - a four-seam fastball, a slider and a changeup - to keep hitters off-guard.
"He can throw them all for strikes. He mixes up his speed well and keeps them off balance and never has troubles walking guys," Tillo said. "The way he pitches, his off-speed stuff, how he controls it and mixes it up, he does such a great job with that."
Frerichs said the secret to his success is simple - attack the zone and throw strikes.
"If you do that and don't walk or hit batters and make them beat you, you will be fine," Frerichs said. "If you throw the same speed every pitch, they will get their timing down but if you can hit your spots and mix it up, you can keep them off balance."
Even though Frerichs batted .374 last season, that's the main part of his game that can be improved because he slugged .467. He had one home run and seven doubles.
Frerichs already had two doubles in the first game this season.
"He's a contact hitter and I think the power is there, too. His power numbers should come up," Tillo said. "He doesn't strike out."
If Frerichs has more power this season, then there really isn't a hole in his game. When he isn't pitching, Tillo puts him at shortstop, where he has been reliable at in his career.
"Pitching is his strong suit but he's good in the field," Tillo said. "Everyone looks at him as a pitcher first but he's smooth at shortstop."
While Tillo values all three aspects of Frerichs game, the thing he appreciates the most is how he takes the time to teach others what he has learned. Frerichs is one of North's captains this season.
"He's a leader. During practice, I like how he steps up and coaches the younger kids," Tillo said. "He will show them how to do a drill or tell them what they should be doing in certain situations. Being a vocal leader, it's huge and he's done that the past two seasons and that's great to have."
For Frerichs, he will gladly help his teammates out since it should help North improve as a team. Frerichs is one of many pieces back from last season's 19-win team and the senior is looking forward to a successful senior campaign as a team.
"We have a lot of experience back and have all of the right pieces to have a phenomenal year," Frerichs said. "It should be pretty fun. We are all tightly bonded, even the younger kids. We are a close group of friends that get to play ball together."
Honorable mentions
Girls soccer
Ellie Gengler, Bishop Heelan - Gengler had a goal in a 2-1 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson last week. Gengler leads the Crusaders with 31 points this season - nine goals and 13 assists.
Softball
Kenzie Foley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - The junior went 2-1 last week and finished with a 0.46 earned run average and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings. She only walked four and had an opponent's batting average of .169.