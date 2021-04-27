METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Alan Magana scores four goals in one game

SIOUX CITY — Alan Magana was close to breaking out on the soccer pitch.

The stats may not have shown it, but the North High School senior just needed a breakout match to show off his hard work.

That moment culminated on Thursday night.

Magana scored four goals against the Glenwood Rams, and he went from zero goals scored on the season to leading the team for a team that entered this week with a 6-2 record.

WIth that accomplishment, Magana is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

The Stars had been playing in more of a defensive mode, not allowing opponents to get deep into their territory for chances to score.

North coach Ricky Azpeitia wanted to make some changes, and potentially allow Magana to get more chances.

So, Azpeitia changed their formation to a 4-3-3 rom a 4-4-2. The Stars wanted to score, and they thought if they could get Magana out to the wide side, that could get the Stars going.

The Stars weren’t using their guys on the wide side, and they have some quickness.

Azpeitia knew that Magana could help out the Stars if they put him in the best situation possible.