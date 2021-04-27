METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Alan Magana scores four goals in one game

SIOUX CITY — Alan Magana was close to breaking out on the soccer pitch.
The stats may not have shown it, but the North High School senior just needed a breakout match to show off his hard work.
That moment culminated on Thursday night.
Magana scored four goals against the Glenwood Rams, and he went from zero goals scored on the season to leading the team for a team that entered this week with a 6-2 record.
WIth that accomplishment, Magana is this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week.
The Stars had been playing in more of a defensive mode, not allowing opponents to get deep into their territory for chances to score.
North coach Ricky Azpeitia wanted to make some changes, and potentially allow Magana to get more chances.
So, Azpeitia changed their formation to a 4-3-3 rom a 4-4-2. The Stars wanted to score, and they thought if they could get Magana out to the wide side, that could get the Stars going.
The Stars weren’t using their guys on the wide side, and they have some quickness.
Azpeitia knew that Magana could help out the Stars if they put him in the best situation possible.
“He was there at the right spot at the right moment,” North coach Ricky Azpeitia said. “He actually has been our playmaker the whole season. He has very, very good skills and he’s very knowledgeable about the game of soccer.”
Magana didn’t get to play in the season opener, as the school was waiting for Magana to be cleared by the Iowa High School Athletic Association since he transferred back to North’s school district from Nebraska.
Then, Magana didn’t play in the Stars’ third game of the season against Lewis Central, as he was facing a one-game suspension due to receiving two yellow cards.
Through all of that, however, Azpeitia said that Magana never lost confidence nor did he lose his willingness to be there for his team.
“He has the mindset of a goal-getter,” Azpeitia said. “He wants to compete and he wants to win. He just wants to go hard and get it in there. He’s been learning how to become more of a team player. He’s getting where we want him to be.”
Honorable mentions
Aiden Kuehl, Bishop Heelan: Kuehl placed 14th at the Drake Relays long jump Thursday in Des Moines with a leap of 20 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Tyler Knowles, South Sioux: Knowles drove in five runs during Friday’s 17-11 win over Twin River.