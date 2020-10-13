METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sioux City North's Dante Hansen has 14 touchdowns this season

"That's the mindset when I catch the ball. It takes one move to make a touchdown," said Hansen, the Metro Athlete of the Week. "From there, it's just speed. I know I can outrun most people. Not many people can keep up with me. If I can make that one move and get myself open to outrun someone, I am winning 99.9 percent of the time."

The 74-yard touchdown is Hansen's longest of the season but during last fall he broke one for 90 yards. Hansen also has a 40-yard touchdown reception against West two weeks ago, a 64-yard scoring run against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln three weeks ago and a 47-yard touchdown reception against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Sept. 11. While it wasn't more than 40 yards, Hansen also had a 38-yard touchdown catch against South Sioux to open the season.

Hansen had eight touchdown receptions and a rushing touchdown through seven games this season and he caught nine touchdowns in nine games as a junior.

"I watch other teams play and I think, 'If that was Dante, he would've scored,'" Mohr said. "We know we have an athletic offensive line and with how he can take it to the house at any time, we want to get him the ball a bunch of different ways."