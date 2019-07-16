SIOUX CITY — Whenever the season ends for the West High School baseball team, Wolverines senior Alec Nieman hopes there are no regrets.
Nieman, this week’s Metro Athlete of the Week, has been helping the Wolverines get stronger as the season comes down to its homestretch.
Like most seniors, Nieman wants to end his high school career with a state championship.
The Wolverines senior didn’t get one in football — as West went 2-7 — and in hockey, the Sioux City Metros placed third in the MHSHL tournament after winning the national championship in 2018.
That third-place finish, to Nieman, is his biggest regret of the season.
“That really kills me,” Nieman said. “I just really wanted to win it for my guys. I was disappointed.”
Winning that national title on the ice, however, helped Nieman on the baseball field. Getting that feeling of accomplishment forced him to work harder and do whatever necessary to get the win.
“I want to win; that’s all I want to do,” Nieman said. “Getting that winning feeling my junior year (in hockey) helped me get wins in baseball. It meant a lot. It was the best feeling ever.”
Regardless of how the Wolverines end up in the run to the Class 4A state tournament that begins late next week in Des Moines, Nieman can feel peace in knowing he made a big impact to the baseball program.
As his career winds down, West coach Beau Brown tallied up Nieman’s stats entering Monday’s doubleheader against East and found that Nieman is in the all-time top-10 in several statistical categories.
According to Brown, Nieman is fourth in innings pitched, fifth in stolen bases, six in getting hit by pitches and seventh in pitching wins.
Moreso, Nieman is eighth in at-bats in West baseball history, and is also in the top-10 in doubles, hits and games played.
“It’s pretty impressive,” Brown said. “We knew he was going to be athletic. We saw it in football, hockey and baseball. The dude was already 6-foot as an eighth-grader.”
Nieman cares about one stat exclusively: Wins.
“I don’t look at my stats, I don’t think about that at all,” Nieman said. “I go out and be the best athlete I can possibly be.”
Nieman said he may go back and look at his achievements when his career is over.
Nieman has added eight victories to his win count this season, and after an extra-inning win over Lewis Central last week, the Wolverines are 9-2 when Nieman makes the start on the season.
In that no-decision over Lewis Central, Nieman held the Titans to one run on four hits in 5 ⅔ innings. He needed 87 pitches to get through the outing.
“Anytime he pitches, we know we play really good baseball,” Brown said. “He will come after you no matter who you are. It doesn’t matter what the count is; he won’t leave you a cookie on a 3-1 count. He’s just a competitor no matter what he does.”
Nieman has thrown 59 ⅓ of the team’s 248 innings and is tied for the team’s lowest ERA with Allex Eslick at 3.19.
Nieman appreciates his teammates’ defense that has led to the good pitching numbers.
“When I’m on the mound, everyone makes plays,” Nieman said. “I think they see me as a leader and they just bear down and get the job done. And I really appreciate it.”
Nieman will likely pitch Friday in West's playoff opener against East.
Nieman has also reaped some success as a hitter.
The West senior leads the Wolverines with a .380 batting average, 49 hits and shares the team lead with fellow senior Jesse Elgert with 30 RBIs.
“He stays nice and relaxed no matter what the situation is, and that’s what has excelled him to the next level,” Brown said.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hunter Krommenhoek, North baseball: Krommenhoek has been one of the only catchers in Iowa that has not used a courtesy runner the last two seasons and has stolen 20 bases out of 21 attempts.
Kenley Meis, Heelan softball: Meis, a Crusaders eighth-grader, sparked the game-winning rally in Saturday’s regional-semifinal win with a triple.