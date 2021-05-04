METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South Sioux City's Natasha Freiberg appreciates path on high-jump apron

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Natasha Freiberg never stopped believing that she could make the 5-foot, 5-inch mark on the high jump pit.

She made that mark Thursday at her home track and field meet in South Sioux City.

The South Sioux City High School senior tied the school record last week with that mark, and it marked the first time she had done so since her eighth-grade year.

After Freiberg cleared the bar, she tried to find her father, Dwight Freiberg, so that she could celebrate with him.

Natasha Freiberg leapt in her dad’s arms, and while they were hugging outside the apron, Dwight told Natasha that he believed she could do it all along. Natasha heard the same words that she had been hearing ever since Natasha Freiberg started jumping on the high-jump apron.

“He said that it should not have come as a surprise,” Natasha Freiberg said. “For as much effort as I have given in the last six years, it should not have come as a surprise.”

Dwight and Natasha have been two peas in a pod on that apron.