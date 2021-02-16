METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: South Sioux's Caleb Kriens realizes he belongs in the wrestling room

“I knew I wasn’t in shape, and I weighed what I didn't want to weigh,” Kriens said. :I knew what I wanted to get down to. I was trying to be conditioned more than my opponents were.”

During his sophomore season, Kriens wrestled at 152 pounds and had a record of 12-18. That was a good start, but he knew that there was room to improve.

Kriens hit the weight room hard in the offseason, and he enjoyed being in there. Kriens took every opportunity he received to lift some weights. As a result, Kriens gained some muscle.

Kriens entered his junior season at 160 pounds, and that’s where he wanted to be.

"It was 100 percent his idea of where he wanted to wrestle," Cardinals coach Evan Bohnet said. "He made it and he never complained about it."

Kriens’ record was much better over the course of his junior year, as he went 27-21.

He also made it to state.

Kriens competed in Class A at 160, but Kriens bowed out with two losses in a tough field.

Kriens liked the fact he made it to state.