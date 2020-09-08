METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Taylor Wilshire provides stability in back row for Dakota Valley

Wilshire's club team, MVP United, was able to start back up in late May and she was in the gym for a decent portion of the summer, especially since MVP United qualified for the national tournament.

"When COVID shut everything down, her team was heading to nationals," Miller said. "Starting in May, she was back on the court. A lot of high school kids didn't have that so she got an extra three months and got to play a high-level of volleyball."

Dakota Valley is 3-0 coming into Tuesday's action and Wilshire already has 68 digs, which is an average of 22.7 digs per match.

Two of the biggest areas of improvement for Wilshire, though, is in her leadership and the service line.

Miller also wanted Wilshire to be a more vocal leader.

In a sweep over Elk Point-Jefferson last Thursday, Wilshire was directing the team while on the court against a Huskies team that qualified for the state tournament last season.

It was a sight Miller loved seeing out of the player she's known all of her life.