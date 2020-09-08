METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Taylor Wilshire provides stability in back row for Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley High School coach Mary Miller knew exactly what she was getting with Taylor Wilshire even before Taylor was in middle school.
Miller's connection with the Wilshire family runs deep. Taylor's mother not only played for Miller at Bishop Heelan, she was also a defensive specialist for Miller at Briar Cliff.
It didn't take long for Miller to start coaching Wilshire, either. When Taylor was five, she was already going to Miller's volleyball camps.
"I knew Taylor before she was born," Miller joked.
So it probably wasn't much of a surprise that when Miller became the coach at Dakota Valley two years ago, Wilshire joined her in North Sioux City, especially since Miller coached Wilshire during her freshman and sophomore seasons at Heelan.
Wilshire has been a difference in the back row for Dakota Valley from the first match she stepped on the court for the Panthers. Dakota Valley is coming off a Class A state runner-up finish last season and is ranked second in Class A currently.
"Well, she's been good for me for four years," said Miller of the senior libero, who is the Journal Metro Athlete of the Week. "She was a huge difference-maker for us last year. Her ball control and serve receive was so good. We had an incredible setter with Ally Beresford so our hitters were fortunate to be in system a lot. We talk a lot about serving and passing and she is a rock back there."
After a 19-15 2018 campaign, the Panthers were in need of back row presence.
Natalie Steffen led the Panthers with 243 digs and Beresford was second with 227. Jensyn Younger was limited to 72 sets and was third 217 digs.
Steffen graduated and while Beresford was going to play a key role in the back again, had to focus on setter duties. Younger wasn't on Dakota Valley's 2019 roster.
Wilshire had more digs than Steffen and Younger combined during her sophomore season at Heelan with 469.
She was even better during her junior season for Dakota Valley when she assumed the libero role there. Wilshire finished with a team-high 541 digs and averaged 15.0 digs per match, which helped the Panthers go 33-4 and reach the Class A title game against Sioux Falls Christian.
"When you talk about defensive posture and being in position, she does both so well," Miller said. "You have to be able to read the ball and have good track skills if you are going to be good at serve-receive. We know that tracking skills improve with repetition and she started club when she was 10 and has been playing since she was five."
There were still things for Wilshire, who will play at Wayne State next season, to improve on, though. However, most of the gyms were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilshire's club team, MVP United, was able to start back up in late May and she was in the gym for a decent portion of the summer, especially since MVP United qualified for the national tournament.
"When COVID shut everything down, her team was heading to nationals," Miller said. "Starting in May, she was back on the court. A lot of high school kids didn't have that so she got an extra three months and got to play a high-level of volleyball."
Dakota Valley is 3-0 coming into Tuesday's action and Wilshire already has 68 digs, which is an average of 22.7 digs per match.
Two of the biggest areas of improvement for Wilshire, though, is in her leadership and the service line.
Miller also wanted Wilshire to be a more vocal leader.
In a sweep over Elk Point-Jefferson last Thursday, Wilshire was directing the team while on the court against a Huskies team that qualified for the state tournament last season.
It was a sight Miller loved seeing out of the player she's known all of her life.
"Her leadership on the court is so valuable and I tell her to touch the ball as much as she can," Miller said. "That last much, I really saw the leadership, not just with her play in getting to as many balls as she can get to but she directing the hitters were to go as well."
Wilshire was one of Dakota Valley's best servers last season. She had a team-high serve percentage of 95.9 percent but she was sixth in aces with 12.
Through three matches, Wilshire already has a 97.1 serve percentage and she leads the team with five aces. She's getting an ace on 14.3 percent of her serves so far.
"That was one of our goals, for her to be a more aggressive server. She has improved in that area and we hope to continue to see that," Miller said. "She's so coachable and even-keeled. I am never disappointed in anything she does. She comes in every day focused and positive. It's hard to say but I've never been mad at her.
"What she gives you is 100 percent, in practice and in matches."
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Mia Gamet, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors libero had 27 digs and five aces last week for the defending Class 4A champions. Gamet also verbally committed to play for Dordt next season.
Olivia O'Brien, North: The setter helped lead the Stars to a 4-2 showing at their own tournament this past weekend, which has North off to a 9-6 start. O'Brien has 249 assists already to go along with 81 digs and 17 aces.
