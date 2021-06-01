METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tommy Nikkel wins 100-meter dash, heads to Black Hills State

Nikkel was ranked No. 1 in the 400, seventh in the 200 and he had the No. 3 ranking in the 100.

He improved on his seeding time, which was 11.02 going into the weekend state meet.

At the end of the season, Nikkel focused on coming out of the blocks better. He had Panthers coach Vince Tucker film all of his races, and Nikkel focused on how well he came out of the blocks while keeping his head down.

Nikkel did all this while running with a fracture in one of his heels.

He said it has bothered him since the beginning of the season, but it really came on strong toward the end.

“It took some time to getting used to,” Nikkel said. “I didn’t want to apply any pressure to make it worse. All in all, I think I did a decent job. I think I did a good job of running throughout the season. I went in there, and I thought the 100 was going to be the hardest race to run.”

It wasn’t because of the injury that Nikkel eluded to. He was originally a mid-distance runner.

Nikkel was a distance runner for the Vermillion High School boys track and field team before he transferred to Dakota Valley.