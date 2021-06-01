METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tommy Nikkel wins 100-meter dash, heads to Black Hills State

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The city of Spearfish, South Dakota, gave Tommy Nikkel a great first impression over the weekend.
Nikkel, a Dakota Valley High School senior, ran at the Class A South Dakota state track and field meet, and on Friday, Nikkel won the 100-meter dash.
He won the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.88 seconds. Nikkel won the race by 22-hundredths of a second, and he was just as dominant during the preliminaries just as he was in the finals.
Then, Nikkel came away with the 200-meter runner-up spot on Saturday. His time in that race was 22.24.
Nikkel also placed third in the 400, as he had a time of 51.23 seconds.
“I felt like it was something I was supposed to accomplish, and it felt good getting that accomplishment,” Nikkel said of winning the 100. “I wanted to get a little more out of the weekend, but I had some things come up with my foot. It still felt good to get the 100 in there.”
The Panthers senior was a member of the 4x200-meter dash, and his team got third there, too. He was the anchor runner. The other three Panthers runners were also seniors: Drew Steele, Gunnar Gunderson and Hunter Beving.
Nikkel competed this past weekend at Black Hills State University, where he’ll spend his college days.
Nikkel signed last month to run for BHSU. He felt at home running on the track where he’s going to call home.
“That gave me a little bit of extra pep,” Nikkel said. “It’s a great track to run on. I was excited to go back there and see the campus. It was only my second time there.”
The recruiting process came on late for Nikkel.
He wanted to have his decision made by the Howard Wood Relays, which is a big track meet held not long after the Drake Relays.
He had two options on the table, one from Black Hills State.
Nikkel thought the offer sounded good enough from BHSU, and he committed shortly before the Howard Wood.
Nikkel admitted that he heard from other schools after competing in the Sioux Falls meet, but he was happy with the decision he made.
“It’ll be a good fit for me,” Nikkel said.
Nikkel said that he’ll run 100s, 200s and 400s throughout his time at BHSU and there might be the occasional time where he runs an 800.
Nikkel has shown off his speed throughout the season. If he had competed in the state of Iowa, Nikkel’s state championship-winning time would have been 12th-fastest among all runners.
Nikkel was ranked No. 1 in the 400, seventh in the 200 and he had the No. 3 ranking in the 100.
He improved on his seeding time, which was 11.02 going into the weekend state meet.
At the end of the season, Nikkel focused on coming out of the blocks better. He had Panthers coach Vince Tucker film all of his races, and Nikkel focused on how well he came out of the blocks while keeping his head down.
Nikkel did all this while running with a fracture in one of his heels.
He said it has bothered him since the beginning of the season, but it really came on strong toward the end.
“It took some time to getting used to,” Nikkel said. “I didn’t want to apply any pressure to make it worse. All in all, I think I did a decent job. I think I did a good job of running throughout the season. I went in there, and I thought the 100 was going to be the hardest race to run.”
It wasn’t because of the injury that Nikkel eluded to. He was originally a mid-distance runner.
Nikkel was a distance runner for the Vermillion High School boys track and field team before he transferred to Dakota Valley.
In fact, Nikkel was a member of the 4x800 team his freshman year that broke the school record at the state meet.